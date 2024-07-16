Frontier Expands High-Speed Fiber Internet to 1 Million Homes and Businesses in Connecticut

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR):

What we did: Frontier expands access to more than 1 million homes and businesses across the state of Connecticut.

Why it matters: According to the latest Connecticut Broadband Report, there is an increasing demand for data and higher adoption of speeds across the state. The people of Connecticut want and need faster, more reliable internet. In the past three years, we have delivered high-speed fiber internet access to over 1 million homes and businesses statewide, leading to a 475% increase in the state’s total fiber locations in 2021.

What it means for Connecticut: Frontier’s high-speed fiber internet far exceeds the legacy options available across Connecticut. Don’t believe us? Frontier was recently named Fastest Internet in Connecticut and Best Internet Service Provider in Hartford and New Haven, based on speed and value. Most importantly, people are happy. Recent reports show that customer satisfaction is on the rise across the state as more people switch to Frontier fiber.

Frontier quote: “Three years ago, we set out to change our company for the better and bring a superior broadband product to Connecticut. Today, we are proud to say we have delivered on just that. Fiber is the future and now more than 1 million homes and businesses have the option of choosing the fastest and best broadband in the market,” said Veronica Bloodworth, Frontier’s Chief Network Officer.

Making an Impact: “We have big hospitals in our larger cities, like New Haven and Bridgeport, and the connection to the providers within our network relies very much on the internet and a strong fiber network across the state,” said Christopher O’Connor, CEO of Yale New Haven Health. “Connecticut, while small, is quite a diverse state. We treat patients from every town, including in rural areas, and that connectivity is essential to deliver our high-quality care.”

About Frontier

Frontier (NASDAQ: FYBR) is the largest pure-play fiber provider in the U.S. Driven by our purpose, Building Gigabit America®, we deliver blazing-fast broadband connectivity that unlocks the potential of millions of consumers and businesses. For more information, visit www.frontier.com

Contacts

Media:



Chrissy Murray



VP, Corporate Communications



+1 504-952-4225



chrissy.murray@ftr.com