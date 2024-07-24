Frontgrade’s Latest High-Reliability 2Gbit Memory Solution Achieves NASA’s Space-Flight Qualification

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#aerospacetech–Frontgrade Technologies, a leading provider of mission critical electronics for aerospace and defense, announced that its high-density 2Gbit Dual Quad SPI Magnetoresistive Random-Access Memory (MRAM) offering has successfully obtained flight-grade production through NASA’s PEM INST-001 Level 2 qualification standard for plastic-encapsulated microcircuits. This achievement further validates this new MRAM’s reliability and assurance as a space-grade memory solution designed to meet the stringent demands of space and defense applications.





“Our successful completion of PEM Level 2 qualification underscores Frontgrade’s expertise in delivering high-reliability memory products that meet the most demanding requirements of our space and defense customers,” said David Meyouhas, Vice President of Product Management at Frontgrade. “Our MRAMs are engineered to ensure unparalleled reliability and performance, making them the ideal choice for proliferated LEO missions where data integrity and resilience are paramount.”

The PEM-INST-001 Level 2 qualification process, known for its rigorous standards, ensures that Frontgrade’s 2Gbit Dual QSPI MRAM meets the highest levels of reliability and performance required for space environments. This memory device is now fully certified for use in space missions, providing a robust solution for critical FPGA and Microprocessor data storage and retrieval perfectly suited for LEO applications.

