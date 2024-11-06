Frontgrade Unveils Highest Density Available, Rad-Tolerant 18 GB DDR4 Memory for Space

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Frontgrade Technologies, a leading provider of mission critical electronics for aerospace and defense, has developed the industry’s highest density 18 GB DDR4 memory available for satellites and spacecrafts, and prototypes are now shipping to customers.









Frontgrade’s DDR4 memory is the first to be engineered to enable individual reset signals to each die, thus mitigating the impact of single event functional interrupt (SEFIs) in flight and ensuring continuous satellite up time. This new DDR4 ensures unparalleled reliability and performance in modern satellite payloads that need to move and process vast amounts of data in a size- and power-constrained system. The DDR4 memory will achieve space qualification through the PEM-INST-001 (NASA EEE-INST-002) – Level 2 standard in Q2 2025.

“We designed this low SWaP memory to be compatible with the industry’s leading FPGAs and microprocessors,” said David Meyouhas, Vice President of Product Management at Frontgrade. “By bringing the first 18 GB DDR4 to market, Frontgrade is giving our customers the ability to push the boundaries of critical missions.”

The radiation-tolerant 2Gx72 DDR4 memory provides 16 GB of useable memory and 2 GB of error correcting code. The memory comes in a 266 plastic ball grid array with a 1mm ball pitch, helping to simplify board manufacturing and assembly. The ultra-fast 18 GB DDR4 memory supports a transfer rate of 2,400 mega-transfers per second. It exhibits no destructive latch-up through 82MeV-cm2/mg at 105°C and has a Mean Time To Failure (MTTF) of 40,000 years in a GEO orbit.

The 18 GB DDR4 was developed and is produced in collaboration with Viking Technology, based in Costa Mesa, CA.

About Frontgrade

Frontgrade Technologies is the leading provider of high-reliability, radiation-hardened solutions for defense, intelligence, commercial, and civil applications. The Company offers a complementary and integrated suite of mission critical electronics. Key products include rad-hard components, mission processing subsystems, high power amplifiers, custom ASICs, motion control systems, waveguides, antennas, and power management solutions, as well as cabling. For more information, visit www.frontgrade.com.

