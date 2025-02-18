Frontera Health Launches, Bringing AI Solutions to Transform Autism Care and Advance Health Equity

Company announces $32 million fundraise to scale its AI-powered clinical solutions

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Frontera Health, a pioneer in advancing health equity through AI-enabled autism care, today announced the launch of the company and its Seed fundraise.

On a limited basis, the company introduced its revolutionary, multi-modal Frontera Digital Phenotyping solution, an AI-powered digital phenotyping technology that transforms how children access and receive treatment. This solution is trained by experienced clinicians to analyze therapeutic sessions in unprecedented detail – at the level of 30 frames per second. The system provides real-time cognitive reasoning and objective data points by tracking crucial interactions and behaviors, while generating comprehensive and unbiased assessments. This solution empowers clinicians to provide more precise, data-driven care while expanding access to early intervention services. Frontera is also commercializing diagnoses and assessment solutions.

Additionally, Frontera's proprietary AI solutions empower Diagnosticians & Board-Certified Behavior Analysts (BCBAs) so they can overcome administrative barriers that limit access to care. As a result, clinicians can see more children, reduce tedious tasks and paperwork, and facilitate faster turnaround time to diagnoses and care.

For example, Frontera's Diagnosis Builder helps clinicians deliver diagnostic reports in half the time. Frontera's AI solutions analyze, infer, and reason with unstructured data in voice, text, and inputs from other formats. Frontera's Assessment Builder enables BCBAs to complete personalized and comprehensive assessment reports in just 2-3 hours.

"As a parent of a son with autism, I saw firsthand how challenging the system is for clinicians," said Amol Deshpande, CEO and Co-Founder of Frontera. "Faster diagnoses and accelerated care lead directly to better outcomes later in life. We're proud to work with BCBAs to empower them to bring quality care to more communities, especially rural and underserved communities that have historically been overlooked."

Deshpande, a distinguished startup founder, investor, and executive, previously served as partner at Kleiner Perkins, where he was the first investor of Beyond Meat. After Kleiner Perkins, he co-founded and served as the CEO of Farmers Business Network for nearly a decade. Deshpande also runs his own VC fund, Divergent Investments, which focuses on supporting innovative startups in healthtech and edtech, as well as startups helping solve problems for neurodiverse communities.

In addition, Frontera will soon open its first Innovation Center, a premier ABA clinic offering diagnostic and therapeutic services.

The company also announced a $32 million Seed fundraise. The funding was co-led by Lux Capital and Lightspeed Venture Partners, with Bison Ventures, Menlo Ventures, and Inspired Capital participating. Frontera's solutions are specifically designed to enhance the efficiency of clinicians and BCBAs – while providing a seamless user experience.

Bilal Zuberi, who co-led the investment for Lux Capital, said: "AI has the power to fundamentally change how we diagnose and deliver care, but it needs to work hand-in-hand with clinicians. Frontera's technology is built to do precisely that: by supporting and augmenting the expertise of clinicians. Frontera is a powerful example of the impact AI can make in healthcare."

Galym Imanbayev, MD, who co-led the investment for Lightspeed Venture Partners, added: "In healthcare, the most impactful companies drive both patient outcomes and operational efficiency. Frontera is doing exactly that, empowering clinicians with multimodal AI tools to thoughtfully measure and manage neurodevelopmental conditions at a fidelity never before possible. We’re energized by the potential of the Frontera approach and the transformative impact it can have on patient and clinician lives."

About Frontera Health

Frontera Health is transforming autism care in underserved communities with AI-powered tools that help clinicians diagnose and treat children with autism and related disorders more efficiently. Backed by investors including Lux Capital, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Inspired Capital and Menlo Ventures, Frontera empowers providers to reduce time to care and increase accessibility for families in need.

Sara Williams

media@frontera.health