Frontdoor Selected as a Good Housekeeping 2025 Home Reno Award Winner

“ This is a tremendous honor for a product we knew homeowners would love,” said Bill Cobb, Frontdoor, Inc. Chairman & CEO. “ It’s also a fitting recognition for our team. They take great pride in having built something that truly helps homeowners maintain or repair their most valuable asset – their home.”

Launched in April 2023, Frontdoor has been downloaded 2.4 million times to date. The app’s key feature is the ability to video chat in real time with Experts on issues related to plumbing, electrical, HVAC, appliances and a catch-all handyman category, all through the convenience of their smart phone. From diagnosis to repairs, the Experts provide advice on repair or maintenance issues. If they can’t fix the problem during the video chat, they can provide access to a network of trusted, independent Pros for in-home help. The app also comes with a host of helpful tips, as well as discounts for members on name brand HVAC systems and appliances. The first video chat is free, and for those who want unlimited video chats, membership is $25 a year.

To find the best products and services for the home, Good Housekeeping’s team spent a combined 10,000 hours getting hands-on with every submission. Much of the work took place in the Home Improvement & Outdoor Lab at the Good Housekeeping Institute, evaluating factors like performance, safety and durability. GH also sent samples into the homes of consumer testers to see how they hold up in real-world conditions. GH’s home design experts weighed in on style and aesthetics. And GH brought in outside judges, a trio of professionals with decades of experience in their respective fields, to get their expert take.

