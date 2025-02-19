FREYR Battery Rebrands as T1 Energy

AUSTIN, Texas & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) (or the “Company”) is unveiling a strategic rebranding of the Company as T1 Energy Inc. (“T1”). This comprehensive rebrand includes a new company name, corporate logo, a fresh visual identity, and a forthcoming ticker symbol change to “TE” on the New York Stock Exchange. The T1 brand represents the Company’s commitment to becoming a vertically integrated U.S. solar + battery storage leader from its new corporate headquarters in Austin, Texas.

“The rebirth of our company as T1 Energy is about American energy, jobs, and advanced manufacturing. The U.S. needs domestic supply chains and manufacturing capacity to harness its abundant solar resources. T1 is committed to building that capacity,” commented Daniel Barcelo, T1’s Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer. “More than 80% of new U.S. electricity capacity in 2024 was solar and batteries. T1 plans to lead in the solar and battery markets by enabling the growth in energy supply required to support AI, data centers, reshoring, and electrification - to restore American industrial capacity and leadership in future advanced industries.”

T1’s teams continue to execute the Company’s strategic plan in accordance with the timelines communicated in T1’s Q4 2024 transaction announcement. T1’s solar module production facility in Wilmer, Texas, renamed “G1 Dallas,” now employs more than 1,000 people, and the production ramp of solar modules is proceeding on schedule. Concurrently, site selection for T1’s planned U.S. solar cell manufacturing facility, which will be named “G2”, is progressing to anticipated site selection in Q1 2025 with the start of construction still targeted for mid-year 2025.

In connection with the change of the Company name to “T1 Energy Inc.”, which became effective on February 19, 2025, the Company expects that effective as of the open of business on March 3, 2025, its common stock and warrants, which trade on the New York Stock Exchange, will cease trading under the ticker symbols “FREY” and “FREY WS”, respectively, and commence trading under the ticker symbols “TE” and “TE WS”.

About T1 Energy

T1 Energy Inc. (NYSE: FREY) is an energy solutions provider building an integrated U.S. supply chain for solar and batteries. In December 2024, T1 completed a transformative transaction, positioning the Company as one of the leading solar manufacturing companies in the U.S., with a complementary solar and battery storage strategy. Based in the U.S. with plans to expand its operations in America, the Company is also exploring value optimization opportunities across its portfolio of assets in Europe.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements:

