FREYR Battery Announces Change to First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call Schedule

NEW YORK & OSLO, Norway & LUXEMBOURG–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) (“FREYR”), a developer of clean, next-generation battery cell production capacity, has announced a change to the 1Q 2023 conference call schedule. To accommodate broader audience participation, the conference call is now scheduled to begin on May 15, 2022, at 8:30 am U.S. Eastern Daylight Time (2:30 pm Central European Time), from a prior scheduled start time of 7:30 am U.S. Eastern Daylight Time (1:30 pm Central European Time).

The first quarter 2023 press release will be issued by 6:00 am U.S. Eastern Daylight Time (12:00 pm Central European Time) as previously indicated.

To access the conference call, listeners should contact the conference call operator at the appropriate number listed below approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. Note that this information has not changed from FREYR’s previous announcement.

Participant conference call dial-in numbers:

United Kingdom: +44 20 3936 2999

United States: 1 (646) 787 9445

Spain: +34 919 01 16 44

Germany: +49 32 221098334

Sweden: +46 10 884 80 16

Switzerland: +41 22 518 90 26

The participant passcode for the call is: 230388

A webcast of the conference call will be broadcast simultaneously at https://freyr.eventcdn.net/events/q1-2023-earnings-conference-call on a listen-only basis. Please log in at least 10 minutes in advance to register and download any necessary software.

A replay of the webcast will be available at https://ir.freyrbattery.com/events-and-presentations/Events-Calendar/default.aspx.

About FREYR Battery

FREYR Battery aims to provide industrial scale clean battery solutions to reduce global emissions. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange, FREYR’s mission is to produce green battery cells to accelerate the decarbonization of energy and transportation systems globally. FREYR has commenced building the first of its planned factories in Mo i Rana, Norway and announced potential development of industrial scale battery cell production in Vaasa, Finland, and the United States. FREYR intends to install 50 GWh of battery cell capacity by 2025 and 100 GWh annual capacity by 2028 and 200 GWh of annual capacity by 2030. To learn more about FREYR, please visit www.freyrbattery.com.

Contacts

Investor contact:
Jeffrey Spittel

Vice President, Investor Relations

jeffrey.spittel@freyrbattery.com
Tel: (+1) 281-222-0161

Media contact:
Katrin Berntsen

Vice President, Communication and Public Affairs

katrin.berntsen@freyrbattery.com
Tel: (+47) 9920 54 570

