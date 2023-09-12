Freudenberg Medical Innovates with Advanced Hypotube Coating Automation

Galway facility addresses rising medtech demand with focus on safety and environmental benefits

Cardiovascular diseases stand as the paramount cause of death globally, representing a staggering 32% of global fatalities, per data from the World Health Organization. Metal hypotubes, pivotal in cardiac catheters, play a significant role in deploying stents, reopening constricted coronary arteries, and averting heart attacks. Current statistics indicate that in the U.S. alone, over one million patients annually receive an implanted stent.

The core challenge lies in coating hypotubes, crafted from medical-grade metals, which requires the utmost precision during application and thermal curing. Freudenberg’s latest automation initiative has significantly boosted energy efficiency, reduced material waste, and enhanced operator ergonomics and safety with improved fixturing and robotic handling. The coating material and associated chemical use has been cut in half with the automated process. Enhanced automation encompasses multiple stages – from handling and loading of hypotubes to automated thermal curing – all processes focused on precision, operator safety, and sustainability.

Sealing their commitment to continuous innovation and sustainability, Freudenberg Medical’s Galway facility has recently received a nomination for the Freudenberg Group’s “We All Take Care” award, celebrating advancements in the hypotube manufacturing process. Steven Langan, General Manager, stated, “In line with Freudenberg’s enduring commitment to innovation and sustainability, we are thrilled to roll out our cutting-edge automated hypotube coating process. This strategic move not only offers substantial benefits to our customers and a safer workplace for our staff but also considerably diminishes our environmental impact.”

Freudenberg Medical employs over 1,000 people in Ireland, operating from a combined 200,000 sq ft manufacturing footprint at its facilities in Galway and Leitrim. The company provides design and manufacturing solutions for complex minimally invasive catheters and ships over 16 million catheters per annum from its Irish operations.

