Freshmart Moves to eGrowcery to Drive Digital Sales

Selection marks eGrowcery’s expansion into Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico & BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Freshmart, a leading natural food products retailer with seven stores in Puerto Rico, is deploying online sales and fulfillment solutions from eGrowcery, developer of the leading retail food industry eCommerce platform. The customized Freshmart system features a focus on prepared and fresh foods, and fulfillment options that include store pick-up and integrated delivery to start.

“We needed an eCommerce solution that offers a wide variety of items and speaks to our customers clearly. eGrowcery provides us everything we require to operate a vibrant experience that meets the demands of our existing shoppers and will attract new ones,” said Jorge Machado, President of Freshmart.

Freshmart selected eGrowcery because of the solution flexibility, integration with their point of sale and eGrowcery’s custom payments integration approach to support the Puerto Rican market.

“eCommerce continues to expand in Puerto Rico where we are seeing demand for more robust tools from retailers. eGrowcery is well-positioned to support retailers like Freshmart in providing all of the best-in-class capabilities for a unique shopping experience,” said Patrick Hughes, CEO of eGrowcery.

“The addition of a presence in Puerto Rico is a milestone for eGrowcery. We are committed to expanding our operations within the country and bringing forward emerging and innovative technology.”

About Freshmart

Founded in 1995, Freshmart is the first supermarket fully dedicated to natural products and supplements. We are a Puerto Rican company committed to the search for fresh, whole and pure products. We take care of your health by offering food and products free of artificial preservatives, colors and flavors. Our goal is your well-being through a healthy and healthy life. We achieve it with each product that we bring to your hands. We also promote our commitment to the environment and the planet, which, like Freshmart… is for everyone.

About eGrowcery

eGrowcery is the market-leading, white-label, SaaS based eCommerce solution designed to service grocery retailers. The eGrowcery platform is a true end-to-end, omnichannel solution that integrates with back-office/point of sale systems while enabling retailers to personalize their own shopper experience. Serving companies in the US and abroad, eGrowcery empowers retailers with the ability to personalize their shopping experience while providing the most efficient in-store fulfillment solution in the industry.

