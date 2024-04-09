Frequency Launches Managed Channel Services to Support Rights Holders and Brands Creating Premium FAST Channels

End-to-end offering reduces time to create, launch, distribute and operate next-generation streaming television channels

New business unit to be led by Lisa Black, who brings extensive FAST expertise and deep experience with leading media brands

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Frequency, the engine behind many of the world’s best-known streaming television channels, has launched a new Managed Channel Services (MCS) business unit that empowers rights holders, brands, talent and Free Ad-Supported Television (FAST) platforms to deploy premium streaming TV channels while accelerating time to market. The new business unit combines decades of TV expertise with the most powerful and open cloud native Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform in the industry.





Frequency has built a FAST and linear streaming team with expertise in all aspects of channel creation, including programming, operations and marketing. The group is led by Lisa Black, Executive Vice President of Frequency’s MCS business unit. Black brings a depth of expertise building and launching premium channels, and has worked with brands such as America’s Funniest Videos at Vin Di Bona Productions, Warner Bros, Lifetime and Food Network. The MCS team enables content owners and rights holders to create single-series channels, as well as complex networks that include a variety of formats and genres.

Blair Harrison, founder and CEO of Frequency, says: “FAST content on leading platforms is moving from the sidelines to primetime. The lines between FAST channels, traditional TV and subscription streaming services are becoming increasingly blurred, and ultimately viewers just want to watch great programming. Lisa and the MCS team are building on the expertise Frequency has developed as a software platform operating channels for the biggest and most demanding content owners in the world, and are bringing the same level of excellence to the process of developing and launching channels.”

Frequency’s turnkey MCS offering presents customers with a wide range of services, including creative, packaging, production, and operations to enable media companies with movie, TV series and digital-first content libraries to launch premium FAST channels and grow viewership and monetization.

These services include:

Library / rights evaluation

Development and channel branding

Media operations (ingestion, metadata, rights management, scheduling)

On-air creative and graphic production

Ongoing channel promotion, operations and optimization

“The addition of the MCS team to Frequency complements our existing SaaS business at an ideal time for the market and targets a very premium audience. Content owners and rights holders are launching FAST channels with compelling, premium content that enhances network branding and viewership,” says Jon Cohen, Chief Revenue Officer at Frequency. “Being able to do that efficiently through an end-to-end service is critically important to many leading studios looking to launch FAST channels targeting audiences with the specific demographics and passions that match their content libraries.”

Frequency’s MCS offering is available now. To learn more, click here: www.frequency.com.

About Frequency

Frequency brings a fresh approach to creating, managing, and distributing streaming TV channels with the most powerful ‘pure play’ SaaS platform that delivers advanced automation, greater efficiencies, and a lower cost of ownership.

With a proven track record of rapid deployment, an extensive global distribution network, and an unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction, Frequency provides solutions and expertise to content owners, channel providers, and platform operators to help them channel their television business in a super simple way.

Leading media companies, including Amazon Studios / MGM, Hearst Television, Sinclair Broadcast Group, Red Bull Media House, BBC Studios and Sony Pictures Entertainment rely on us to channel their television businesses around the world.

www.frequency.com

Contacts

