FreeWheel’s Strata Platform and VideoAmp Announce Measurement and Currency Integration to Elevate Attribution Capabilities

Horizon Media first to leverage integration across national TV buys

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, FreeWheel, a global technology platform for the television advertising industry, and VideoAmp, a media measurement company transforming advertising, announced a deal to integrate VideoAmp’s advanced audience measurement and currency solutions into the Strata platform. VideoAmp’s measurement data will now be available to Strata clients, enabling more informed, data-driven decisions across national TV buys.

This partnership expansion addresses the advertising landscape’s growing demand for innovative data offerings to measure performance and guide media campaigns. Strata customers will now have the ability to transact and analyze ad delivery using VALIDTM, VideoAmp’s data and technology engine consisting of its robust viewership footprint, leading identity graph and patented clean room technology.

“This deal marks a significant milestone in our mission to build a multi-currency world,” said Josh Hudgins, Chief Product Officer at VideoAmp. “By leveraging VALIDTM and embedding our suite of APIs directly into Strata's infrastructure, we're enabling agencies and brands to access currency-grade data and precise cross-platform measurement within their existing workflows.”

“VideoAmp is a growing leader in the measurement landscape; we want to ensure that Strata clients have access to the richest, most data-driven insights to make the most out of their media dollars,” says Rich Baudo, Head of Strata Revenue, FreeWheel. “VideoAmp’s measurement offerings give our buyers the ability to maximize impact and reach to better understand performance across their TV buys.”

By integrating VideoAmp’s data directly in the platform, Strata customers will be able to transact and analyze the delivery of ads based on this data asset and plan for future outcomes across their national TV buys.

Horizon Media is the first agency to take advantage of this integration.

Today, the Strata platform processes nearly $24B in media spend annually, while its comprehensive tools and capabilities are used by nearly 7,300 individual users, across over 800 media agencies for cross-media campaign planning, activation, optimization, and financial management, all in one system.

