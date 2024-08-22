Home Business Wire FreeWheel Names Industry Veteran Kris Magel as New Head of Global Agency...
Business Wire

FreeWheel Names Industry Veteran Kris Magel as New Head of Global Agency Partnerships

di Business Wire

Magel will leverage his 30+ years of media and advertising experience to help the world’s largest agencies take advantage of FreeWheel’s advanced advertising solutions to best serve its ad clients

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FreeWheel, a global technology platform for the TV industry, announced today that it has named Kris Magel as Head of Global Agency Partnerships. In this role, Magel will oversee agency collaborations – leading relationships and the company’s commercialization structure for agency partnerships globally while working closely with the executive leadership team to identify and capitalize on revenue growth opportunities. He will be based in New York and report to Katy Loria, U.S. Chief Revenue Officer of FreeWheel.




“With decades of experience across many sectors of the industry, Kris will drive greater collaboration and synergies between our publishers and our agency partners that are so critical to our work today,” said Loria. “Kris’ energy to create new cross-media solutions – as demonstrated throughout his career scaling critical partnerships, fostering client satisfaction and leading strategic growth initiatives – will help uncover strategic opportunities that will drive FreeWheel and the TV advertising ecosystem forward.”

A seasoned leader within the media and advertising space, Magel joins FreeWheel from Samba TV where he was Head of Agency and Publisher Solutions, advising agency holding companies, publishers and platforms on how Samba’s first party TV data, audience, identity and measurement solutions could accelerate their businesses. Prior to Samba TV, he served as President, Media Clients at dentsu and also held several leadership roles within IPG, including President of their media agency Initiative and Chief Investment Officer. He is a graduate of SUNY Geneseo.

“I couldn’t be more excited to join Mark McKee and Katy Loria’s all-star team, representing a leading end-to-end advanced advertising solution and one of the most premium advertising environments available,” said Magel.

About FreeWheel

FreeWheel empowers all segments of The New TV Ecosystem. We are structured to provide the full breadth of solutions the advertising industry needs to achieve their goals. We provide the technology, data enablement and convergent marketplaces required to ensure buyers and sellers can transact across all screens, across all data types, and all sales channels, in order to ensure the ultimate goal – results for marketers. With offices in New York, Chicago, London, Paris, Beijing, and across the globe, FreeWheel, A Comcast Company, stands to advocate for the entire industry through the FreeWheel Council for Premium Video. For more information, please visit https://www.freewheel.com/, and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

Contacts

Media:
FreeWheel

Meredith Fitzgerald

215-970-8504

Meredith_Fitzgerald@Comcast.com

Articoli correlati

Keysight to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Business Wire Business Wire -
SANTA ROSA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$keys #InvestorRelations--Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) announced today that members of its management team will participate...
Continua a leggere

BT Group and Edgio announce world’s first MAUD enabled Content Delivery Network

Business Wire Business Wire -
Edgio becomes world’s first MAUD (Multicast-Assisted Unicast Delivery) enabled CDN (Content Delivery Network) Benefits include a dedicated delivery for live...
Continua a leggere

FICO Platform Improves Decisioning Speed and Accelerates Business Growth for Enterprises

Business Wire Business Wire -
Enhancements to FICO® Platform help companies tap into their growing data to make high-stakes decisions at scale, create new...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php