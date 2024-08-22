FreeWheel Names Industry Veteran Kris Magel as New Head of Global Agency Partnerships

Magel will leverage his 30+ years of media and advertising experience to help the world’s largest agencies take advantage of FreeWheel’s advanced advertising solutions to best serve its ad clients

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FreeWheel, a global technology platform for the TV industry, announced today that it has named Kris Magel as Head of Global Agency Partnerships. In this role, Magel will oversee agency collaborations – leading relationships and the company's commercialization structure for agency partnerships globally while working closely with the executive leadership team to identify and capitalize on revenue growth opportunities. He will be based in New York and report to Katy Loria, U.S. Chief Revenue Officer of FreeWheel.









“With decades of experience across many sectors of the industry, Kris will drive greater collaboration and synergies between our publishers and our agency partners that are so critical to our work today,” said Loria. “Kris’ energy to create new cross-media solutions – as demonstrated throughout his career scaling critical partnerships, fostering client satisfaction and leading strategic growth initiatives – will help uncover strategic opportunities that will drive FreeWheel and the TV advertising ecosystem forward.”

A seasoned leader within the media and advertising space, Magel joins FreeWheel from Samba TV where he was Head of Agency and Publisher Solutions, advising agency holding companies, publishers and platforms on how Samba’s first party TV data, audience, identity and measurement solutions could accelerate their businesses. Prior to Samba TV, he served as President, Media Clients at dentsu and also held several leadership roles within IPG, including President of their media agency Initiative and Chief Investment Officer. He is a graduate of SUNY Geneseo.

“I couldn’t be more excited to join Mark McKee and Katy Loria’s all-star team, representing a leading end-to-end advanced advertising solution and one of the most premium advertising environments available,” said Magel.

FreeWheel empowers all segments of The New TV Ecosystem. We are structured to provide the full breadth of solutions the advertising industry needs to achieve their goals. We provide the technology, data enablement and convergent marketplaces required to ensure buyers and sellers can transact across all screens, across all data types, and all sales channels, in order to ensure the ultimate goal – results for marketers. With offices in New York, Chicago, London, Paris, Beijing, and across the globe, FreeWheel, A Comcast Company, stands to advocate for the entire industry through the FreeWheel Council for Premium Video. For more information, please visit https://www.freewheel.com/, and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

