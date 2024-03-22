Freestyle+ Announces New AI-Driven Improv Games Library

Mindless games library is designed to help deepen human connection





SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#brainhealth—Freestyle+ today announced the limited release of Mindless games, their AI driven gaming library of neuroscience-backed, licensable digital games developed at the intersection of improvisation and music. Try saying that three times fast! And what does it even do? The new gaming library is aimed at using structured exercises based in meaningful play to improve resilience, and model ways to deepen a sense of connection and increase engagement in individuals and teams.

“It’s no secret thousands of organizations have seen incredible benefits from live, improv-based programming. We know it works,” said freestyle+ President, Steve Johnston. “When we formed freestyle+ in 2022, we committed to expand access to improvisation by digitizing what many people thought un-digitizable – the live experience of improvised play. Today, we’re announcing that we’ve done just that.”

Features and benefits of the Mindless games include:

Quick, creative, and collaborative mental fitness games designed to increase resilience & reduce self-judgment.

Endless replayability and real-time scoring & assessments powered by our proprietary game engine and generative AI.

Neuroscience stats and facts from published papers and studies that reinforce the purpose of each game, as well as non-game video & audio content.

Freestyle+ will unveil these AI games on April 10-11 at BetterUp’s annual summit, Uplift. Attendees of the freestyle+ workshop session, Play to lead: cultivating fearless leaders through improv, will be the first to experience the gaming library and have the opportunity to bring it back to their teams.

As part of the larger Uplift experience, freestyle+ is back for its second year to spice things up with live, improvised freestyle rap performances throughout the summit.

Tickets for Uplift are available for purchase, and anyone can tune into the event via a free live stream.

COMPANY DESCRIPTION:

Freestyle+, founded by award-winning performers and creatives, is a content and game developer, helping enterprise organizations create highly connected, engaged, and productive workforces while enabling individuals to improve their mental fitness through meaningful play. The company is currently in its second round of funding.

PRODUCT DESCRIPTION: The Mindless games library is a neuroscience-backed library of licensable, AI-driven digital games developed at the intersections of improvisation and music, aimed at improving the mental fitness of individuals and teams.

