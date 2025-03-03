Free Cone Day Is Back at Dairy Queen! On March 20, Fans Can Celebrate by Enjoying a Free Vanilla Soft-serve Cone at Participating DQ Locations

DQ is Counting Down to Spring in a Big Way – And This Year Fans Will Also Have a Chance to Win Free Cones for a Year in the DQ App

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As spring blooms appear and longer, sunnier days lie ahead, American Dairy Queen Corporation (ADQ) is starting off the season sweeter than ever. On March 20, the first day of spring, participating DQ® locations nationwide will celebrate the sweetest holiday of the year – Free Cone Day.

As part of the annual fan-favorite day, treat lovers can enjoy a free small vanilla soft-serve cone* featuring the iconic DQ curl on top. Over the years, Free Cone Day has become a beloved tradition that brings fans together to welcome the changing season, while enjoying a delicious treat with family and friends.

"Free Cone Day is by far one of our favorite days of the year,” said Maria Hokanson, Executive Vice President of Marketing at ADQ. “There’s nothing sweeter than enjoying a tasty cone – on DQ – to kick off a season full of reasons to celebrate.”

No holiday is complete without a special treat and DQ is helping fans countdown to Free Cone Day in a big way. Now through March 19, fans can download the DQ® App and sign up for DQ Rewards to enter for a chance to win Free Cones for a Year!** From celebrating Free Cone Day to enjoying the iconic curl whenever the craving hits, DQ is bringing happy to the new season. To view the complete sweepstakes rules, visit the following link.

Fans can visit DairyQueen.com or download the DQ® App to find a local DQ restaurant on March 20. Fans can also share their Free Cone Day celebrations on social media tagging @DairyQueen and using #FreeConeDay.

*Free small vanilla cone at participating US non-mall locations, and at participating mall locations with purchase. All day, limit one per person. While supplies last. Not valid on delivery or mobile orders.

**NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Ends 3/19/2025. Open only to residents of the US (Excluding Texas). For details and Terms and Conditions, visit https://www.quikly.com/q/RKyhZpA/terms.

About International Dairy Queen

International Dairy Queen, Inc., headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, is the parent company of American Dairy Queen Corporation and Dairy Queen Canada, Inc. Through its subsidiaries, IDQ develops, licenses and services a system of more than 7,500 DQ restaurants in 20 countries. IDQ is a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway, Inc. (Berkshire), which is led by Warren Buffett, the legendary investor and CEO of Berkshire. For more information, visit DairyQueen.com.

