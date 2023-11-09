Free App from Taqtile for Digitizing Work Instructions Adds Media Library to Centralize and Organize Knowledge Content

Manifest Maker, Recognized by Fast Company as a 2023 “World Changing Idea,” Increases Utility and Usability

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Taqtile, Inc., the leader in spatial computing technologies and augmented reality (AR)-based work-instruction solutions, improves the usability of its Manifest® Maker app for the iPad by making it faster and easier for companies to access and leverage existing assets into digital work instructions. Designed to capture the undocumented knowledge of experts and quickly and easily create digital, step-by-step work procedures using an iPad, Manifest Maker will now allow users to create and access a central library of assets – corporate or operational documents such as photos, videos, PDF manuals, and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) – from within the free app. Users can also access media and files from OneDrive accounts directly within Maker, incorporating these assets into step-by-step guides that can be stored and organized in the media library.





Manifest Maker, which made the Fast Company 2023 list of “World Changing Ideas,” improves how defense organizations, manufacturers, and other industrial businesses capture undocumented knowledge from expert staff, and subsequently share that knowledge with deskless colleagues. By providing direct access to asset libraries, Maker users can leverage those materials to more quickly and efficiently build robust, step-by-step work instructions.

The free Maker app eliminates the time-consuming video-creation process and lengthy learning curves by enabling workers to use an iPad to capture video footage of an expert performing a procedure and transforming it into easy-to-follow instructions. With intuitive Manifest Maker tools, users create custom work instructions, enhanced with video, annotated photos, and other images, auto-transcribed text, dictated guidance, and scans of existing manuals. The result is creation of digitized, step-by-step guides that are more natural, more understandable, and more usable by deskless workers – created in just a matter of minutes.

“Incorporation of media library access within Maker is something many users have requested in order to manage the increasing number of videos they are using to document procedures,” explains John Tomizuka, Co-founder and Chief Technical Officer, Taqtile. “We will continue to evolve Manifest Maker into a tool that more easily and elegantly helps organizations share critical knowledge with their deskless workforces.”

Completed work instructions created with Manifest Maker are fully compatible with the AR-enabled Manifest platform, where they can be enhanced with augmented reality and spatially anchored content, and made available to deskless workers anywhere, anytime. With the Manifest platform, deskless workers can access Manifest Maker step-by-step procedures, digital manuals and guidance, animated 3D models and digital twins, detailed holograms, and other invaluable organization-centric knowledge, increasing maintenance and operational efficiencies, and improving safety.

Downloads and Demonstrations

Download Manifest Maker here: App Store

Sign up for a demo of the Manifest AR-enabled platform here: DEMO

About Taqtile

Seattle-based Taqtile is revolutionizing how deskless workers do their jobs. Taqtile exists to empower and equip people with the tools they need to complete their jobs flawlessly, accurately, every time. By leveraging proven technologies, including spatial computing, augmented reality, 3D visualization, and real-time collaborative communication, Taqtile’s Manifest platform empowers deskless workers to complete complex tasks more efficiently, completely, and safely than ever before. Taqtile is a proud member of Fast Company’s “World Changing Ideas” list for three consecutive years (2021, 2022, and 2023). For more information on Taqtile and Manifest, please visit https://taqtile.com/.

