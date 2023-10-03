Fraser Selects Netsmart to Optimize CCBHC Programs and Enhance Integrated Care in Minnesota

OVERLAND PARK, Kan.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BehavioralHealth–Netsmart announces a strategic collaboration with Fraser, a Minnesota non-profit organization dedicated to providing exceptional services to individuals and families living with autism, mental health and disabilities through specialty healthcare and inclusion programs. Through this collaboration, Netsmart equips Fraser with the technology and tools designed to deliver integrated, person-centered care as well as supports their transition to a Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic (CCBHC).





Fraser will leverage the Netsmart CareFabric® platform, specifically designed for behavioral health that offers comprehensive clinical, financial and operational features for a range of settings. With Fraser continuing to grow their service lines and programs, the organization will benefit from a leading platform that streamlines workflows with a focus on enhanced user experience and high levels of clinician satisfaction.

“We are thrilled to partner with Netsmart, as their innovative technology will empower us to effectively fulfill CCBHC requirements and seamlessly provide same-day access to care, modernizing our ability to serve our community,” said Fraser President and CEO Diane S. Cross. “This collaboration marks a significant milestone in our commitment to delivering the highest quality behavioral health services with an advanced electronic health record platform and enhancing the wellbeing of those we serve.”

Through this relationship, Fraser will utilize technology that is aligned with all CCBHC quality measures and evidence-based practices that successfully support the requirements of the program at the federal and state levels. In 2022, SAMHSA awarded CCBHC grant funding to Fraser, and they have brought thought leadership and collaboration to the growing Netsmart CCBHC community that now includes over 178 organizations across more than 38 states.

Fraser has also taken the integrated care approach even further and will leverage Netsmart technology to deliver mental health, primary care, education and community-based services across eight locations. Staff have also incorporated ways to identify physical health care needs in addition to mental health needs, and have an entire team dedicated to linking individuals with same-day treatment for their primary or physical health needs and assisting them with navigating the process.

“As the healthcare landscape evolves, we strive to digitize our clients’ entire enterprises, to provide their teams with next-generation technology that their facilities can use today, while continuously improving the future of care delivery,” said Netsmart SVP & Managing Director of Human Services David Strocchia. “We are excited to work alongside Fraser on this journey, as they have proven their true dedication to the individuals they serve by adopting new innovative tools. These tools not only advance their whole-person care delivery but also support the expansion of their primary care service lines and new programs, facilitating organization growth.”

