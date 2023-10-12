Franklyn West Launches ThinkWest, a Rapid Business Prototyping Offering Utilizing Artificial Intelligence & Domain Experts to Transform Uncertainty and Risk into Revenue and Reward in Partnership with Top Global Clients

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Franklyn West, a leading global business innovation, strategy and execution firm, today announced it has launched ThinkWest, a rapid-growth prototyping offering that embraces qualitative and quantitative research methods, including AI, as well as domain experts to help businesses experiment with speed, uncover blind spots and identify short and long-term revenue opportunities. Open to businesses of all sizes and industries, ThinkWest was designed and informed by successful engagements Franklyn West previously executed for blue-chip clients like Rakuten International, a Fortune 500 retailer and a major media and entertainment network.





“ThinkWest is to business growth development what Agile Product Development is to accelerating product & technology efforts,” says Miles. “ThinkWest is a structured methodology informed by the most meaningful data and expertise that allows clients to uncover new opportunities and prepare to turn them on quickly versus just another strategy offering that invites clients to dream about a better future,” said Franklyn West Founder & CEO Ashley Miles. “In many cases, our clients were able to identify, prioritize and activate their existing untapped revenue opportunities and then collaborate with us to zero in on longer-term opportunities to carry them rapidly towards a more sustainable future, all while upskilling and re-skilling their own teams.”

“Our first engagement with Franklyn West empowered everyone on our executive team to participate in structured business prototyping that helped them access their best thinking,” said Rakuten International Chief Operating Officer Adrienne Down Coulson. “Working with the Franklyn West team allowed us to pinpoint several compelling innovation and revenue paths, and then focus on two that we could activate and capitalize on quickly.”

It’s All About Results

ThinkWest’s rapid prototyping methodology has directly led to major growth breakthroughs and wins for its clients.

ThinkWest compelled a Fortune 500 retail client to turn on a retail media network opportunity held within its existing assets that has since become a 9-figure business.

ThinkWest helped a major media and entertainment network see it was “sitting on” a massive influencer community ripe for monetization. Repackaging and pricing the community in response to market dynamics allowed the company to express the value of its influencers to its customers, transforming a moribund business area into a 6-figure incremental business growth opportunity.

How ThinkWest Works

For a period of 3-6 weeks, ThinkWest engagements pair clients with Franklyn West Data Analysts™ and specialized domain experts to mine, measure, and test the most valuable near-term and strategic growth opportunities. The final deliverable is a plan that details how to co-architect and scale the winning prototypes into significant business growth drivers.

ThinkWest sessions take place in an insights-driven lab environment where clients can recognize how shifts in consumer and market behavior can be turned into innovative business transformation and predictable growth opportunities. Armed with these insights, executive teams can rapidly transform their institutional knowledge, leadership insights, and market data into strategy, execution, employee retention and growth.

After the ThinkWest discovery and road-mapping segments conclude, clients often continue to collaborate with Franklyn West on the firm’s hybrid, Liquid Talent model, which allows clients to rapidly scale and retract based on the on-demand needs, goals and requirements of their maturing businesses, while remaining attentive to upskilling its current employee base.

This model operates by giving Franklyn West’s clients scalable access to Franklyn West AmbassadorsTM to help lead execution as needed as they also cultivate and foster the growth of their own full-time employees. This gives client teams as-needed access to a strong network of external talent that ranges from top CEOs, CMOs, CTOs, CROs and GMs to proven mid-level execution stars.

From Data Paralysis to Profitable Outcomes

One of the biggest problems ThinkWest solves is what clients refer to as their own “data paralysis”: the inability of siloed teams to see and act on a deluge of data.

ThinkWest is brought in to help with optimization improvements, complex analysis, and to provide data and insights that create revenue growth, retain employees, and build a healthier business. ThinkWest Analysts are experienced, multidisciplinary, industry experts who help clients gather the intelligence to make meaningful business developments and work with Franklyn West ambassadors to bring new revenue streams and big ideas.

According to one top Franklyn West Ambassador, Sandra Campos, the former CEO of DVF and a serial founder, operating partner, strategic advisor and investor, “Franklyn West’s scalable expertise model and ability to help clients break free of data paralysis and win has earned it a reputation as the rapid opportunity creator today’s leaders need to grow. The hybrid business intelligence teams Franklyn West brings together maximizes the power and impact of its clients’ own teams while offering the right external support at the optimal pace.”

To learn more about ThinkWest, visit https://www.franklynwest.co/contact.

