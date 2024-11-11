FranklinWH and EnergyHub Partner to Accelerate Virtual Power Plant Growth Across North America

Integration of FranklinWH whole-home energy management system with EnergyHub Edge DERMS platform expands customer hardware choice, helping utilities scale programs and enabling new cross-DER grid services capabilities.

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–EnergyHub, a leading provider of grid-edge flexibility, and FranklinWH Energy Storage Inc. (FranklinWH), a leader in whole-home energy management, have partnered to integrate FranklinWH’s whole-home energy management system with EnergyHub’s Edge Distributed Energy Resource Management System (DERMS) platform. The partnership will maximize customer hardware choice, supporting the rapid growth of virtual power plants (VPPs) that can be used to curb peak electricity demand and provide additional grid services.





“Our partnership with FranklinWH will help maximize the value of VPPs for utilities across North America,” said Matt Johnson, VP Business Development at EnergyHub. “The integration accelerates program growth by allowing residential customers to participate with the devices of their choosing and will help utilities unlock new grid value through inclusion of batteries in cross-DER flexibility programs.”

FranklinWH is already participating in three utility programs in partnership with EnergyHub, spanning Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, and North Carolina. For residential customers of participating utilities, the partnership opens new opportunities for homeowners to earn rewards for allowing the utility to discharge batteries during times of peak electricity demand, contributing to grid reliability. With the adoption of FranklinWH’s energy storage technology, homeowners will also have the added benefit of whole-home backup power during outages.

“FranklinWH has seen growing interest from our customers in flexibility program participation, which makes us very pleased to work with EnergyHub to satisfy the market need,” said Vincent Ambrose, CCO at FranklinWH Energy Storage Inc. “As more and more utilities adopt VPPs, it’s important for all of us in the market to work closely to provide solutions.”

FranklinWH and EnergyHub plan to collaborate closely on future VPP programs throughout the U.S. and Canada, reinforcing their shared commitment to enhancing grid services and empowering consumers to take control of their energy usage.

“This partnership is another step towards promoting energy storage adoption among homeowners, while also supporting the creation of VPPs that optimize multiple distributed energy resources and offer utilities more flexibility to stabilize the grid,” said Johnson. “We’re pleased to welcome FranklinWH to the EnergyHub ecosystem.”

About EnergyHub

EnergyHub is a leading Edge DERMS provider. Utilities rely on EnergyHub’s DERMS platform to manage all types of distributed energy resources to serve grid and market objectives. EnergyHub works with over 70 utilities in North America to manage more than 2.0 GW of flexible capacity. We empower utilities and their customers to create a clean, distributed energy future. For more information, visit www.energyhub.com.

About FranklinWH

FranklinWH Energy Storage is the manufacturer of the FranklinWH system. FranklinWH is a research-driven company focused on next-generation residential energy management and storage solutions. Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, FranklinWH’s team has decades of experience in energy systems, from design, through manufacturing, to sales and installation. FranklinWH is AVL-listed with multiple financial institutions. Learn more about how homeowners can achieve energy freedom at franklinwh.com.

