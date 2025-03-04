FranklinCovey Launches FranklinCovey AI Coach

FranklinCovey AI Coach is a Trusted Virtual Mentor for Learners as They Progress Through Their Learning Experience With FranklinCovey

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AIAdvisor--FranklinCovey (NYSE: FC), one of the largest and most trusted leadership companies in the world, recently announced the launch of the FranklinCovey AI Coach®. Exclusively available through The FranklinCovey All Access Pass®, the new AI coach is included for clients who utilize the FranklinCovey Impact Platform™, a learning platform that effectively drives significant and sustainable behavior change at scale, and is available both on the web and in FranklinCovey’s Android and iOS apps.

Paul Walker, FranklinCovey CEO, said, “The FranklinCovey AI Coach mentors learners as they progress through their learning experience with FranklinCovey. From recommending content that matches their learning goals and aligns with their job and industry, to helping them practice new skills by applying concepts to real-world scenarios, the FranklinCovey AI Coach will help to make their learning more engaging, effective, and lasting.”

The FranklinCovey AI Coach offers trusted, personalized recommendations and practice options to learners, fostering their leadership growth through tailored feedback and guidance that is always available to help them in any situation where they need leadership advice.

“We all strive to improve as leaders but often struggle to find the time,” said Will Houghteling, FranklinCovey Executive Vice President, Product and Platforms. “Sometimes, we need quick tips and trusted, actionable advice that fits into our busy lives, especially at work. The FranklinCovey AI Coach is a trusted virtual mentor that uses cutting-edge generative AI technology and has been trained on FranklinCovey’s timeless, principle-based lessons, helping learners address complex challenges and develop practical skills, all tailored to their unique needs.”

The FranklinCovey AI Coach benefits include:

Trusted Advice: The AI Coach leverages best-in-class LLMs but has been trained specifically on FranklinCovey’s corpus of best-selling and industry-renowned leadership content, ensuring learners at all levels can really trust the advice.

Improved Relevancy: The AI Coach quickly surfaces content that matches learner interests and needs. Guidance is personalized to fit a learner’s industry, role, job responsibilities, work environment, and more.

Efficient Learning: The AI Coach summarizes topics, shares quick tips, and guides learners to relevant materials to solve challenges and build skills.

Increased Impact: The AI Coach serves as a low-stakes practice partner, giving feedback and helping learners apply concepts to change behavior sustainably.

In less than a week after the launch, thousands of learners at hundreds of organizations have already used the FranklinCovey AI Coach to help them practice a conversation: Individuals can simulate a discussion about a current challenge. They can choose a specific role and personality type and receive instant guidance from the FranklinCovey AI Coach.

Receive tips and best practices: The AI Coach offers concise advice related to the challenge they are facing and suggests microlearning for a more in-depth exploration.

Discover Resources: Learners can start exploring recommended topics, select a specific skill, or enter their own challenge to receive tailored content recommendations.

Learn something new quickly: When learners have a few minutes to spare, they can simply ask the coach to help them "Improve in 5-minutes" to engage in some quick learning. Choosing the random practice scenario will present learners with a simulated conversation based on a random topic, or they can select a specific topic to explore in more depth.

Olivia Aborn, FranklinCovey Product Manager who led the AI Coach efforts, said, “We are excited to make the FranklinCovey AI Coach available to learners both on the web and on our new FranklinCovey Mobile App. This allows anyone anywhere to get quick advice and actionable tips in the flow of their work and life.”

About FranklinCovey

FranklinCovey (NYSE: FC) is one of the largest and most trusted leadership companies in the world, with directly owned and licensee partner offices providing professional services in over 160 countries and territories. The Company transforms organizations by partnering with clients to build leaders, teams, and cultures that get breakthrough results through collective action, which leads to a more engaging work experience for their people. Available through the FranklinCovey All Access Pass, FranklinCovey’s best-in-class content, solutions, experts, technology, and metrics seamlessly integrate to ensure lasting behavior change at scale. Solutions are available in multiple delivery modalities in more than 20 languages.

This approach to leadership and organizational change has been tested and refined by working with tens of thousands of teams and organizations over the past 30 years. Clients have included organizations in the Fortune 100, Fortune 500 and thousands of small and mid-sized businesses, numerous government entities, and educational institutions. To learn more, visit www.franklincovey.com and enjoy exclusive content across FranklinCovey’s social media channels at: LinkedIn, Facebook, X, Instagram, and YouTube.

Press Contact: FranklinCovey Co., Debra Lund, 801-244-4474, Debra.Lund@FranklinCovey.com.