FranklinCovey Announces Significant Enhancements to The 4 Disciplines of Execution System and The 4DX Platform and Mobile App

SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#4DX—FranklinCovey (NYSE: FC), one of the largest and most trusted leadership companies in the world, announced today it has made significant enhancements to The 4 Disciplines of Execution®(4DX®) System and The 4DX® Platform, an online tool, and mobile app.

Paul Walker, FranklinCovey CEO, said, “We made these enhancements to The 4DX System and The 4DX Platform to ensure the framework, tools and measurement resources create the breakthrough results our clients are seeking. The foundational principles of this System allow leaders’ organization to effectively deal with and solve their biggest challenge, which is executing strategy that requires a change of human behavior at scale.”

Worldwide, organizations spend over $31 billion on strategy creation, and more than 80 percent of those strategies fail to produce expected results. What has been missing is a proven system for consistently executing on strategy through people. For over 20 years, the FranklinCovey Execution Practice has studied why execution fails, what can be done to fix it, and what it takes to set, track, and achieve breakthrough results around key strategic targets. They have worked with more than 140,000 teams in over 4,000 client implementations and have a proven track record of case-worthy results in every kind of industry worldwide, in business, government, and education.

The 4DX System and 4DX Platform are based on the #1 Wall Street Journal bestseller, The 4 Disciplines of Execution: Achieving Your Wildly Important Goals®, authored by Chris McChesney, Sean Covey, Jim Huling, with Beverly Walker, and Scott Thele. It outlines a proven process for helping organizations turn sporadic performance into a system of consistent predictable results. Enhancements to the System and Platform include:

acutely focused on creating tangible measure results. The system focuses first on Leaders of Leaders, followed by a track for Leaders of Teams.

Greater clarity and simplicity through a Strategy and Execution Framework.

A centerline communication plan to create involvement, feedback, and buy-in on the strategic goals.

New slide decks and updated videos that are centerline and scripted for ease and scalability.

Updated consulting, coaching guides, and participant tools.

A new document management system that integrates with the work session.

An Implementation Plan that is customizable and integrates visual organizational structure with a process map and work sessions.

Platform and App that has been redesigned to be simple, easy to use, and increases engagement. The 4DX Platform and App are now embedded into the work session.

The 4DX System is applied at two levels: leaders of leaders, and frontline teams. Based on The 4 Disciplines principles, senior leaders conduct four actions with their team leaders to scale impact and results:

Leaders of Leaders:

Define the Breakthrough: Narrow the focus and create clarity and commitment around your key breakthrough result with executable targets. Activate Frontline Teams: Unleash and apply everyone’s collective energy toward your key breakthrough result using the 4DX principles and implementation processes. 4DX principles create a common language and process for front-line implementation of the key breakthrough result. Create Organizational Transparency: Utilize a scalable platform, The 4DX Platform, with scoreboards that let everyone know if they’re winning or losing as a team, as individuals, and as an organization. Track Execution Pace: Track the pace of progress real-time using a metric called XPS (Execution Performance Score) to ensure all your teams are on track to achieving your breakthrough result.

The 4 Disciplines of Execution focuses on leaders and managers getting people and teams to align their efforts in doing the right things at the right times–the Wildly Important Goals®, initiatives, projects, and tasks that are most critical to the organization. By changing the way team members on frontline teams engage with each other to achieve goals, managers can dramatically improve the impact of their team’s performance.

Frontline Teams:

Focus on the Wildly Important: The first discipline is to focus your finest effort on the one thing that will make the biggest difference. Act on Lead Measures: Apply disproportionate energy to the actions (or behaviors) that will have the greatest impact on achieving the Wildly Important Goals. Keep a Compelling Scoreboard: Ensure everyone knows the score at all times so they can tell if they are winning or losing. Create a Cadence of Accountability: Hold a regular and recurring cycle of accounting for past performance, as well as a commitment to move the score forward around lead measures and Wildly Important Goals.

“When teams across the organization begin to see a breakthrough result move as a direct result of their efforts, they know that they are winning. And we have found that nothing drives the morale and engagement of a team more than winning,” said Chris McChesney, co-author of The 4 Disciplines of Execution.

Included in the System is The 4DX Platform, an online tool and app that support the methodology by tracking commitments and goal achievement, providing a cadence of accountability to both individuals and organizations, and ensuring overall success.

Mark Josie, FranklinCovey Vice President of Business Outcomes, said, “Executing strategic goals is the greatest challenge in business today, as aligning an organization with its most important objectives is a never-ending battle. Eighty-five percent of executives don’t have or are dissatisfied with tools around creating visibility and transparency on executing their strategy on a breakthrough result. We specifically designed our 4DX Platform and App to interface with the 4DX process, so they seamlessly work together to support and drive the achievement of our clients’ most important goals.”

Benefits of the 4DX Platform and App include:

Establishes a mobile technology interface for the 4DX process.

process. Provides visibility and transparency on the execution of strategy in the palm of your hand.

Increases personal accountability and engagement.

Creates visibility of team and organizational WIGS, lead measures and goals.

Produces more effective Wildly Important Goal sessions and allows for remote users in virtual teams.

sessions and allows for remote users in virtual teams. Drives friendly competition amongst team members focused on improving their 4DX performance.

The Platform and App allow leaders to easily isolate the key variables in the execution process that are off-track, so they can coach team members on closing the key gaps. Leaders drive results by applying The 4 Disciplines with their teams, and the platform ensures they will be able to maintain this discipline over time. It provides a simple way to run the process and reload again for new goals and measures.

The 4DX System is the key to organizations moving from simply reaching a few goals to dramatically changing their impact in the marketplace. For more information about The 4DX System and The 4DX Platform or App, call 1-888-868-1776.

About FranklinCovey

FranklinCovey (NYSE: FC) is one of the largest and most trusted leadership companies in the world, with directly owned and licensee partner offices providing professional services in over 160 countries and territories. The Company transforms organizations by partnering with clients to build leaders, teams, and cultures that get breakthrough results through collective action, which leads to a more engaging work experience for their people. Available through the FranklinCovey All Access Pass, FranklinCovey’s best-in-class content, solutions, experts, technology, and metrics seamlessly integrate to ensure lasting behavior change at scale. Solutions are available in multiple delivery modalities in more than 20 languages.

This approach to leadership and organizational change has been tested and refined by working with tens of thousands of teams and organizations over the past 30 years. Clients have included organizations in the Fortune 100, Fortune 500 and thousands of small and mid-sized businesses, numerous government entities, and educational institutions. To learn more, visit www.franklincovey.com and enjoy exclusive content across FranklinCovey’s social media channels at: LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

