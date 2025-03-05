Franklin Madison Launches FM PulsePoint to Help Credit Unions Strengthen Member Engagement

BRENTWOOD, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Franklin Madison, a leader in consumer engagement solutions for financial institutions and data-driven marketing, is proud to introduce FM PulsePoint, a powerful benchmarking tool designed to help credit unions assess and enhance member engagement.

For over 55 years, Franklin Madison has partnered with financial institutions, brands, and insurance providers to build customer loyalty through innovative marketing strategies and customized financial protection solutions. FM PulsePoint expands on this legacy by equipping credit unions with actionable insights to deepen member relationships, improve financial empowerment, and drive growth.

Data-Driven Insights for a Changing Financial Landscape

FM PulsePoint provides an engagement snapshot, helping credit unions understand where they excel and where opportunities exist by benchmarking against industry peers. By analyzing key performance indicators—product adoption, digital engagement, and member interaction trends—credit unions gain a clearer picture of how to enhance their offerings.

"Credit unions are built on trust and community, but as members’ attention is rapidly diminishing, new engagement strategies driven by data must be employed," said Andrea Heger, EVP, Franklin Madison. "FM PulsePoint is a game-changer for credit unions, helping them measure, compare, and act on engagement insights to better serve their members."

Benchmarking Across Five Key Pillars

FM PulsePoint evaluates credit union engagement across five essential categories:

Pay – Digital and traditional payment solution usage

Save – Member participation in savings and investment programs

Borrow – Loan activation and credit solution adoption

Invest – Utilization of financial planning and wealth-building tools

Protect – Adoption of financial security products such as insurance and fraud protection

"The most successful credit unions don’t just offer products—they create meaningful member experiences," added Heger. "FM PulsePoint gives credit unions the data they need to ensure their solutions are relevant, accessible, and aligned with evolving member needs."

Join the FM PulsePoint Pilot Program

Franklin Madison is inviting credit unions to participate in an exclusive pilot program for FM PulsePoint. Participating institutions will gain customized engagement insights, peer comparisons, and tailored recommendations to strengthen member relationships.

To learn more or join the pilot program, visit franklin-madison.com/PulsePoint.

About Franklin Madison

An industry leader with over 55 years of experience, Franklin Madison builds financial security for individuals and families by delivering industry-leading insurance products and marketing services through its brand partners. Franklin Madison helps generate increased loyalty and revenue for more than 3,500 financial institutions. For more information, visit franklin-madison.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

