Frank Winston Crum Insurance Selects Majesco Policy and Billing for P&C, and Distribution Management on Majesco Cloud Platform

MORRISTOWN, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Majesco, a global leader of cloud insurance platform software for insurance business transformation, today announced Frank Winston Crum Insurance (FWCI), a commercial insurance carrier, selected Majesco Policy and Billing for P&C, and Distribution Management on Majesco’s cloud platform. This investment will help FWCI support their growth plans for their current product offerings and accelerate their ability to bring new products to market quickly to meet new risk and market demands.


FWCI was founded in 2003 as a commercial insurance carrier and has grown from a single-state carrier to one licensed in 42 states. Its extensive product portfolio, value-added services and carefully selected agent network has helped them expand into markets across the U.S. Today, FWCI partners with agents to offer reliable and affordable workers’ compensation and general liability insurance to small and mid-sized businesses with planned expansion into new markets and product lines.

We are passionate about providing the best insurance experience for those we serve. Investing in next gen technology aligns with our strategy to constantly innovate and challenge the status quo,” said Matt Crum, President of FWCI. “Our strategic partnership with Majesco will modernize our insurance platforms, transform our business operations, fuel growth for existing lines of business, and accelerate our ability to offer new products to address the risk and market demands of our customers.”

FWCI currently writes General Liability with Inland Marine and Excess for artisan contractors in multiple states, as well as workers’ compensation in over 40 states. With Majesco’s solutions, the organization plans to write several new lines in the near future, to potentially include ISO General Liability with Liquor as a coverage and new greenfield BOP with bi-peril rating. Majesco Policy and Billing for P&C empowers customers to optimize operations, enhance customer experiences and drive growth and profitability.

We are thrilled to partner with FWCI as they transform their operations and grow their business with new and innovative products for their customers,” says Prateek Kumar, EVP of Sales. “Our commercial lines depth and strength, focus on speed to market, and diverse solution portfolio that is deeply integrated is a natural fit for the FWCI team that is looking to accelerate growth and innovation for their business and customers.”

About Majesco

Majesco is the partner P&C and L&A insurers choose to create and deliver outstanding experiences for customers. We combine our technology and insurance experience to anticipate what’s next, without losing sight of what’s important now. Over 350 insurers, from greenfields and startups to some of the world’s largest insurers, rely on Majesco’s SaaS platforms solutions of core, data, analytics, digital, and rich ecosystem of partners to create their next now.

As an industry leader, we don’t believe in managing risk by avoiding change. We embrace change, even cause it, to get and stay ahead of risk. With 900+ successful implementations we are uniquely qualified to bridge the gap between a traditional insurance industry approach and a pure digital mindset. We give customers the confidence to decide, the products to perform, and the follow-through to execute.

For more information, please visit www.majesco.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

