Franchise Industry Rebel Launches BIZLINX.ai to Revolutionize & Disrupt the Franchising Industry

Making business buying better for women and marginalized communities & to promote sustainable and conscious brands

MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#franchise–Finding a legitimate investment opportunity can be costly and time-consuming. Enter BIZLINX.ai, a cost-effective, time-efficient, AI-powered + match-making business exchange that improves the experience of franchising for both sellers and buyers. BIZLINX.ai will disrupt the industry by bypassing brokers and sales representatives, with quick access to franchise information, similar to the Multiple Listing Service (MLS) in residential real estate.





Founded by franchise industry guru, Sarah Moudry, BIZLINX.ai seeks to reduce the pain points associated with buying and selling franchises. This is a pain point Moudry knows all too well from her 20 years in the franchise industry. Sarah has worked for Fortune 500 companies such as Self-Esteem Brands and Hand & Stone Massage & Facial Spa. She noticed in her career that no one could figure out how to sell franchises. This tool is the new silver-bullet for franchise sales and marketing.

“In addition to high fees all around, I know firsthand how slow and confusing it can be finding new & sustainable franchises and existing businesses for sale,” said Moudry. Recognizing that the largest transfer of wealth will happen in the next decade as baby boomers sell essential businesses, Moudry decided to innovate, take advantage of modern tech, and invest her own capital in BIZLINX.ai.

BIZLINX.ai’s membership-based approach ensures transparency for sellers and is a one-stop shop to list their offering with the lowest cost fee in the industry of $333/year. It provides:

Cost-efficient, flexible advertising;

Lead generation and tracking;

Direct connection to buyers;

AI match-making tech

Currently free for buyers, BIZLINX.ai brings forward pre-vetted franchises and resale opportunities. Buyers benefit from AI-matching technology to find the business best suited to their pocketbook & interest & personality.

Download the BIZLINX.ai app here and watch this video explaining BIZLINX.

About BIZLINX.ai

Created in 2023 by franchise industry veteran & rebel Sarah Moudry, BIZLINX.ai is an AI-powered business exchange that connects franchise sellers and buyers, allowing each to bypass brokers and sales reps. BIZLINX.ai makes it easier for buyers to realize their dream of business ownership, think- always-on advertising platform that provides convenience for sellers marketing their business.

