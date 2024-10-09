France Ecommerce Market Databook 2024 Featuring Amazon, Cdiscount, eBay, Fnac, Leroy Merlin, Deliveroo, E.Leclerc Drive, HelloFresh, Jumia, Uber, Booking, G7 Taxis, Omio, SNCF Connect, Tripadvisor – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Home Business Wire France Ecommerce Market Databook 2024 Featuring Amazon, Cdiscount, eBay, Fnac, Leroy Merlin,...
DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “France Ecommerce Market Opportunities Databook – 100+ KPIs on Ecommerce Verticals (Shopping, Travel, Food Service, Media & Entertainment, Technology), Market Share by Key Players, Sales Channel Analysis, Payment Instrument, Consumer Demographics – Q1 2024 Update” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.


The E-commerce market in France is expected to grow by 6.86% on annual basis to reach US$164.9 billion in 2024. Medium to long term growth story of E-commerce industry in France promises to be attractive. The E-commerce is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 5.80% during 2024-2028. The E-commerce Gross Merchandise Value in the country will increase from US$154.3 billion in 2023 to reach US$206.6 billion by 2028.

This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of E-commerce market dynamics, covering over 100 KPIs in France. It details market opportunity across key B2C verticals – Retail Shopping, Travel & Hospitality, Online Food Service, Media and Entertainment, Healthcare and Wellness, and Technology Products and Services. It provides market share by key players across key verticals along with sales channels (Platform to Consumer, Direct to Consumer, Consumer to Consumer). In addition, it provides spending pattern by payment instruments along with a snapshot of consumer behaviour in France.

The report also covers niche trends such as market size by live streaming engagement model and cross border purchases. It also covers ecommerce spend share by operating systems, device (mobile vs desktop) and cities. In addition, to detailed data-centric analysis, this report provides analyst commentary on key trends, drivers, strategies, and innovations in the E-commerce industry in France.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 110
Forecast Period 2024 – 2028
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $164.86 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $206.6 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.8%
Regions Covered France 

Scope

France Ecommerce Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics

  • Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis
  • Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis
  • Gross Merchandise Volume Trend Analysis

France User Statistics and Ratios of Key Performance Indicators

  • User Statistics
  • Card Abandonment Rate and Product Return Rate
  • Ecommerce Per Capita and GDP Per Capita
  • GDP Per Capita Trend Analysis

France Ecommerce Market Share by Key Players

  • France Retail Shopping Ecommerce Market Share by Key Players
  • France Travel Ecommerce Market Share by Key Players
  • France Food Service Ecommerce Market Share by Key Players
  • Amazon
  • Cdiscount
  • eBay
  • Fnac
  • Leroy Merlin
  • Deliveroo
  • E.Leclerc Drive
  • HelloFresh
  • Jumia Food
  • Uber Eats
  • Booking.com
  • G7 Taxis
  • Omio
  • SNCF Connect
  • Tripadvisor

France Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Ecommerce Segments (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

  • Retail Shopping (breakdown by clothing, footwear & accessories, health, beauty and personal care, food & beverage, appliances and electronics, home improvement, books, music & video, toys & hobby, auto)
  • Travel and Hospitality (breakdown by air travel, train & bus, taxi service, hotels & resorts)
  • Online Food Service (breakdown by aggregators, direct to consumer)
  • Media and Entertainment (breakdown by streaming services, movies & events, theme parks & gaming)
  • Healthcare and Wellness
  • Technology Products and Services
  • Other segments

France Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Retail Shopping Sales Channel

  • Platform to Consumer
  • Direct to Consumer
  • Consumer to Consumer

France Ecommerce Market Share by Travel and Hospitality Sales Channel

  • Market Share by Travel and Hospitality Sales Channel
  • Aggregator App – Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis
  • Direct to Consumer – Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

France Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Online Food Service Sales Channel

  • Aggregator App
  • Direct to Consumer

France Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Engagement Model (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028)

  • Website Based
  • Live Streaming

France Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Location (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

  • Cross Border
  • Domestic

France Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Device (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

  • Mobile
  • Desktop

France Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Operating System

  • iOS/macOS
  • Android
  • Other Operating Systems

France Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by City

  • Tier 1
  • Tier 2
  • Tier 3

France Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028)

  • Credit Card
  • Debit Card
  • Bank Transfer
  • Prepaid Card
  • Digital & Mobile Wallet
  • Cash
  • Other Digital Payment

France Ecommerce Consumer Demographics

  • Market Share by Age Group
  • Market Share by Income Level
  • Market Share by Gender

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data.

