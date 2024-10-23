Française des Jeux Achieves Significant Efficiency Gains with UiPath’s AI-Powered Automation

France’s leading gaming operator transforms operations with three high-impact AI projects using UiPath’s comprehensive suite of solutions

PARIS & LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–UiPath (NYSE: PATH), a leading enterprise automation and AI software company, today announced that La Française des Jeux (FDJ), France’s top gaming operator, has successfully implemented the UiPath Platform to revolutionize key business processes through three innovative projects. This transformative initiative has also earned FDJ recognition as a winner of the UiPath AI25 Awards, celebrating the most innovative uses of AI and automation.

FDJ is the leading French gambling and lottery operator, serving over 25 million players through nearly 30,000 points of sale across 11,000 municipalities. With annual stakes of €20.6 billion, including €2.5 billion in digital stakes, FDJ generates €2.5 billion in revenue and contributes €4.1 billion in public levies on gambling. The company employs nearly 2,700 people and sustains over 55,300 jobs throughout France.





Key highlights of FDJ’s AI and automation implementation with UiPath:

– ACPR (Autorité de Contrôle Prudentiel et de Résolution) Project: Automated retailer registration process using UiPath Document Understanding saves 250 working days annually, accelerating revenue generation across FDJ’s extensive retail network



– NIV (Nouvelle Identité Visuelle or New Visual Identity) Project: AI-powered image analysis will deliver 100% verification of new visual identity across 30,000 retail locations, maintaining brand consistency once implemented



– Mails Fournisseurs Project: AI-driven email management system, leveraging UiPath AI Center, which processes 10,000 supplier emails annually, will significantly reduce manual workload for FDJ’s finance team

“These projects showcase the transformative power of UiPath’s AI and automation solutions across our operations,” said Nicolas Bouttier, Head of Process Automation at FDJ. “We’ve not only achieved significant time and cost savings but also improved accuracy and enabled our team to focus on higher-value tasks, which is crucial for maintaining our position as a leader in the industry. The recognition as a UiPath AI25 Award winner further validates our innovative approach to leveraging technology for business transformation.”

The ACPR project, a partnership with the Directorate General of Public Finances (DGFiP), automated the registration process for 30,000 retailers offering a new payment service. UiPath Document Understanding extracts and verifies retailer information, saving 20 minutes per retailer and processing 6,000 retailers annually. This streamlined process allows retailers to offer FDJ new products sooner, directly impacting revenue.

In the NIV project, AI-powered image analysis shifted quality control from sample-based to 100% verification of FDJ’s new visual identity installation across its retail network. This comprehensive approach ensures accuracy and completeness in brand representation, critical for a company with FDJ’s extensive retail presence.

The Mails Fournisseurs project employs multiple AI models, including UiPath AI Center for natural language processing, to manage supplier emails. The system automates classification, data extraction, and response generation for invoices and payment status queries. While responses are currently validated by the accounting team, the goal is full automation, promising significant time and resource savings for FDJ’s finance operations.

“FDJ’s success demonstrates how UiPath’s comprehensive AI and automation technologies are driving innovation and operational excellence across all industries,” said Mark Gibbs, President of EMEA and APJ at UiPath. “Its strategic use of the UiPath Platform showcases the potential for enhancing employee experiences, optimizing resources, and achieving key business goals, even for organizations operating at a national scale. We’re proud to recognize FDJ as a UiPath AI25 Award winner, highlighting its position as a leader in leveraging AI and automation to drive transformative outcomes.”

About FDJ

France’s leading gaming operator and one of the industry leaders worldwide, FDJ offers responsible gaming to the general public in the form of lottery games (draws and instant games), sports betting (through its ParionsSport point de vente et ParionsSport en ligne brands), horse-race betting and poker. FDJ’s performance is driven by a large portfolio of iconic brands, the leading local sales network in France, a growing market, and recurring investments. The Group implements an innovative strategy to increase the attractiveness of its gaming and service offering across all distribution channels, by offering a responsible customer experience.

FDJ Group is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris (Compartment A – FDJ.PA) and is part of the SBF 120, Euronext 100, Euronext Vigeo 20, EN EZ ESG L 80, STOXX Europe 600, MSCI Europe and FTSE Euro indices.

For more information, visit www.groupefdj.com.

About UiPath

UiPath (NYSE: PATH) develops AI technology that mirrors human intelligence with ever-increasing sophistication, transforming how businesses operate, innovate, and compete. The UiPath Platform™ accelerates the shift toward a new era of agentic automation—one where agents, robots, people, and models integrate seamlessly to enable autonomous processes and smarter decision making. With a focus on security, accuracy, and resiliency, UiPath is committed to shaping a world where AI enhances human potential and revolutionizes industries. For more information, visit www.uipath.com.

