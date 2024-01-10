FragilePAK Names Vincent Chiodo as Chief Commercial Officer

HENDERSON, N.V.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FragilePAK Chief Executive Officer T. J. O’Connor announced today the company’s hiring of Vincent Chiodo as Chief Commercial Officer. Chiodo will be responsible for corporate sales strategy and direction of the company’s sales force.





“Vincent is a veteran in the transportation management space,” O’Connor said. “We’re pleased to add him to our executive team. His deep experience lines up nicely where we are in the lifecycle of our business. As FragilePAK enters its next phase of growth and expansion, we’ll benefit not only from his sales background, but also his industry expertise and his experience managing and developing teams.”

Chiodo joins FragilePAK after an extensive career in sales and operations within the transportation management and logistics industry. His experience includes senior leadership roles across some of North America’s best-known technology-enabled transportation management businesses, including Uber Freight, Transplace, and YRC Logistics, and has a track record of delivering best-in-class solutions for customers.

“My passion for delivering technology-driven transportation solutions has led me to FragilePAK, where I look forward to helping the company achieve its goals for growth,” said Chiodo. “There’s no better or more robust end-to-end delivery network for bulk and heavy goods than FragilePAK’s. I look forward to leading the company’s efforts to provide this tremendous resource to retailers, manufacturers, e-commerce companies, and others who can benefit from it. The company’s damage-free guarantee offers a competitive advantage for FragilePAK and its customers. We’re solving real, longstanding issues for businesses and consumers. That gives me confidence we can grow as planned.”

O’Connor also announced another organizational change which will move Jim Mikrut into the role of Chief Customer Officer. Mikrut will report to Chiodo and be responsible for leading FragilePAK’s relationships with its largest accounts.

“Jim is widely known and respected within our customer base,” O’Connor added. “Both of these organizational announcements will enhance our business and the strength of our executive team.”

FragilePAK is a non-asset-based transportation management provider of end-to-end delivery services for bulk and heavy goods. The company’s solution revolves around a specialized transportation network, proprietary software, and a certified final mile delivery network that streamlines the delivery process from order placement to final delivery. For more information, please visit www.fragilepak.com.

Contacts

George Carson



gcarson@fragilepak.com