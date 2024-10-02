Fractal Antenna Systems CEO Nathan Cohen to Receive Prestigious Penzias Award for Pioneering Contributions to Radio Science

BEDFORD, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fractal Antenna Systems is proud to announce that its CEO and founder, Nathan Cohen, will be honored with the first Arno Penzias Award by the Radio Club of America (RCA) in recognition of his groundbreaking basic science contributions to the field of radio science. This prestigious award is named after Nobel Laureate Arno Penzias, whose discovery of cosmic microwave background radiation revolutionized our understanding of the universe.









Cohen, a visionary in fractal antenna technology and metamaterials, is known for reshaping modern science with innovations that have had far-reaching impacts across defense, aerospace, telecommunications, and more. His pioneering work includes the invention and development of fractal resonators and antennas, which have enhanced the efficiency and performance of a wide array of devices, as well as the invisibility cloak, a groundbreaking example of the practical applications of metamaterials.

“I am deeply honored to receive this recognition,” said Cohen. “What began as an experimental curiosity with fractals has transformed into a foundational shift in the way we approach physics, radio frequency, and optics. To see these ideas grow from my early experiments into real-world applications and areas of research is a testament to the power of innovation.”

Cohen’s explorations into fractals revolutionized the basic science of scattering and resonators, which have resulted in more than 4,500 scholarly publications globally. His groundbreaking work on metamaterials and the invention of the invisibility cloak—likened to the fictional device from Harry Potter—has captured the imagination of both scientists and the general public alike.

“Dr. Cohen’s innovations have opened entirely new fields of exploration in radio science,” said David Bart, President, Radio Club of America. “His work on fractal antennas and metamaterials exemplifies the spirit of scientific curiosity and technological advancement that the Penzias Award celebrates.”

For over three decades, Fractal Antenna Systems has been a leader in leveraging Cohen’s discoveries to create cutting-edge solutions for industries ranging from defense to telecom. Under Cohen’s leadership, the company continues to push boundaries in phased array systems, public safety technologies, metamaterials, and advanced communication systems.

The Penzias Award ceremony will take place at the RCA’s annual gala on November 23, where Cohen will formally accept the award.

