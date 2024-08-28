FPT Software Secures Multiple Wins at 2024 International Business Awards®

HANOI, Vietnam–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$FPT #CodeVista–Global IT service provider FPT Software has been named winner in three distinctive categories at the 21st Annual International Business Awards® (IBAs).









Bringing its latest digital solutions and products to compete with over 3,600 nominations from various industries, FPT Software has been recognized as the winner in three Business Technology Solution categories:

Gold Stevie for Artificial Intelligence/ Machine Learning Solution – Financial – Ivychat

Solution – Financial – Ivychat Bronze Stevie for Artificial Intelligence/ Machine Learning Solution – Generative – CodeVista

Bronze Stevie for Healthcare Technology Solution – Smart Medication Management Platform

In particular, FPT Software’s Ivychat, an advanced AI platform, wins Gold Stevie® for its ability to automate business processes across industries by leveraging large language models (LLMs). Specifically designed to support data management, Ivy seamlessly integrates with existing systems, excelling in lead management, data insights generation, and identifying repurchase opportunities, particularly in the financial services sector.

CodeVista, FPT Software’s AI-powered coding assistant that revolutionizes the entire software development lifecycle, is named Bronze Stevie®. Backed by rigorous research and development, CodeVista is recognized for its ability to transform innovative concepts into powerful, real-world products. It elevates the developer experience by significantly boosting productivity, enhancing code quality, and optimizing processes across all stages—from initial development and modernization to the secure, scalable deployment of innovative applications. This platform also ensures that every phase is seamlessly integrated with the latest AI advancements. Codevista has been successfully implemented in selected projects within FPT Software, leading to a 48% increase in productivity, projected to save $2 million in costs by 2025.

Another Bronze Stevie® is FPT Software’s Smart Medication Management Platform. This platform is designed to assist an international healthcare service provider in enhancing connectivity and engagement within the healthcare ecosystem while supporting its global market expansion. It offers high scalability, availability, and security, allowing smooth deployment across data centers in different regions.

“These award-winning solutions are parts of our extensive offerings to drive digital and AI transformation. As the demand for advanced technologies accelerates, FPT Software remains committed to enhancing our solutions to deliver cutting-edge innovations, helping enterprises boost productivity, streamline workflows, and optimize costs. Combining our proven technology expertise, strong global presence, and scalable workforce, we are confident to support our clients at every stage of their digital transformation journey,” said Dao Duy Cuong, FPT Software’s Executive Vice President and Chief Digital & Technology Officer.

The International Business Awards are the world’s premier business awards program. This year, the program received entries from organizations in 62 nations and territories, recognizing outstanding workplace performances worldwide.

About FPT Software

FPT Software, a subsidiary of FPT Corporation, is a global technology and IT services provider headquartered in Vietnam, with $1 billion in revenue (2023) and over 30,000 employees in 30 countries.

The company champions complex business opportunities and challenges with its world-class services in Advanced Analytics, AI, Digital Platforms, Cloud, Hyperautomation, IoT, Low-code, and so on. It has partnered with over 1,100 clients worldwide, nearly 100 of which are Fortune Global 500 companies in Aviation, Automotive, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance, Healthcare, Logistics, Manufacturing, Utilities, and more. For more information, please visit https://fptsoftware.com/

