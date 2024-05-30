FPT Software Recognized in the Everest Group SAP Business Application Services for Mid-market Enterprises PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024

HANOI, Vietnam–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#FPT–Global IT services provider FPT Software has been positioned as a Major Contender in the Everest Group SAP Business Application Services for Mid-market Enterprises PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024, marking its first appearance in this report.









This research evaluates 15 providers focusing on SAP business application services for mid-market enterprises. Featured providers are categorized into three tiers: Leaders, Major Contenders, and Aspirants. These titles are assigned based on unbiased and meticulous evaluation of factors such as market impact, visibility & capability, client references, and the ongoing SAP business application services market analysis.

FPT Software’s SAP implementation and maintenance services are built on a solid foundation of a vast pool of certified and experienced SAP resources and well-established project management frameworks, with nearly 1,100 certifications and a dedicated team of SAP consultants supporting six languages around the globe. FPT Software leverages the latest SAP solutions, including SAP BTP, RISE with SAP, and GROW, to deliver unparalleled value to its clients.

“This inclusion underscores FPT Software’s enduring commitment to excellence in ERP implementation and SAP solutions worldwide. We have over two decades of delivering these solutions and services to customers in many industries like energy, BFSI, chemicals, manufacturing, and construction. Our competitive pricing and high resource readiness give us a decisive edge to ensure our clients remain at the forefront,” said Vu Tien Dat, FPT Software Chief Delivery Officer.

In 2023, FPT became one of three companies in Southeast Asia to join SAP’s Regional Strategic Services Partner in Asia Pacific and Japan. This has allowed the company to leverage its industry expertise and resources to offer enhanced SAP S/4HANA Cloud migration service and managed service to meet the growing needs of our customers in the region.

About FPT Software

FPT Software, a subsidiary of FPT Corporation, is a global technology and IT services provider headquartered in Vietnam, with $1 billion in revenue (2023) and over 30,000 employees in 30 countries.

The company champions complex business opportunities and challenges with its world-class services in Advanced Analytics, AI, Digital Platforms, Cloud, Hyperautomation, IoT, Low-code, and so on. It has partnered with over 1,000+ clients worldwide, 91 of which are Fortune Global 500 companies in Aviation, Automotive, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance, Healthcare, Logistics, Manufacturing, Utilities, and more. For more information, please visit https://fptsoftware.com/

Contacts

Media Contact

Mai Duong (Ms.)



FPT Software



PR Manager



MCP.PR@fpt.com