FPT Software Recognized as a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape: Asia/Pacific SAP Implementation Services 2024 Vendor Assessment

HANOI, Vietnam–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#FPT–FPT Software has been named a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape: Asia/Pacific SAP Implementation Services 2024 Vendor Assessment (Doc # AP51467624, August 2024).









This regional IDC MarketScape report evaluates 18 service providers across Asia Pacific in the SAP implementation services sector. The assessment, based on a comprehensive framework, analyzes each vendor’s SAP implementation offerings, their adoption of SAP solutions, and the effectiveness of their respective growth strategies.

As one of only three companies in Southeast Asia to become a Regional Strategic Services Partner for SAP in Asia Pacific and Japan, FPT Software has leveraged its access to SAP’s regional expertise and market insights to deliver enhanced SAP S/4HANA Cloud migration and managed services. Supported by a global team of highly certified consultants, with over 1,100 SAP certifications and fluency in six languages, FPT Software utilizes the latest SAP solutions—including SAP Business Technology Platform, RISE with SAP, and GROW with SAP—to meet the evolving needs of clients across diverse industries.

“Our SAP implementation and maintenance services are built for resilience, supported by a strong foundation of certified experts, robust project management frameworks, competitive pricing, and exceptional resource readiness. These enable us to deliver successful projects for our clients worldwide, and we remain committed to driving continued excellence that helps our clients stay ahead in their industries,” said Ngo Minh Tri, Vice President and Director of Enterprise Business Services Unit, FPT Software.

With over 25 years of experience in SAP/ERP implementation and consulting in many industries like energy, BFSI, chemicals, manufacturing, and construction, FPT Software has established itself as a trusted partner for business transformation. The company recently achieved the 2nd Runner-Up Award in the SAP Hackathon APAC 2024.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each supplier’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of technology suppliers can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective suppliers.

About FPT Software

FPT Software, a subsidiary of FPT Corporation, is a global technology and IT services provider headquartered in Vietnam, with $1 billion in revenue (2023) and over 30,000 employees in 30 countries.

The company champions complex business opportunities and challenges with its world-class services in Advanced Analytics, AI, Digital Platforms, Cloud, Hyperautomation, IoT, Low-code, and so on. It has partnered with over 1,100 clients worldwide, nearly 100 of which are Fortune Global 500 companies in Aviation, Automotive, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance, Healthcare, Logistics, Manufacturing, Utilities, and more. For more information, please visit https://fptsoftware.com/

Contacts

Media:

Mai Duong (Ms.)



FPT Software



PR Manager



MCP.PR@fpt.com