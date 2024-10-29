FPT Software Named Representative Vendor in Gartner® Market Guide for Microsoft 365 Implementation and Support Services

HANOI, Vietnam–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#FPT–FPT Software, a leading global technology company, has been listed for the first time in the Gartner® Market Guide for Microsoft 365 Implementation and Support Services.









According to Gartner, “Microsoft 365’s productivity suite (Office, Outlook, Teams, SharePoint, OneDrive, etc.) optimizes productivity through collaboration and communications. Sourcing, procurement and vendor management leaders should use this guide to select service providers who can deliver business productivity goals.” In Gartner’s view, FPT Software’s recognition as one of 13 global Representative Vendors solidifies its standing as a trusted partner providing Microsoft 365 consulting, implementations, optimization, and managed services.

Frank Bignone, Global Director of FPT Software’s Digital Transformation (DX) Division, said: “At FPT Software, our key focus for the Microsoft 365 suite is developing Enterprise Copilot to empower businesses in streamlining their operations and reducing the burden of manual, time-consuming tasks. We believe this recognition positions us well to guide our clients through this journey, offering tailored services that ensure successful adoption, governance, and optimization of Microsoft 365, ultimately driving better business outcomes and agility in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.”

About FPT Software

FPT Software, a subsidiary of FPT Corporation, is a global technology and IT services provider headquartered in Vietnam, with $1 billion in revenue (2023) and over 30,000 employees in 30 countries.

The company champions complex business opportunities and challenges with its world-class services in Advanced Analytics, AI, Digital Platforms, Cloud, Hyperautomation, IoT, Low-code, and so on. It has partnered with over 1,100 clients worldwide, nearly 100 of which are Fortune Global 500 companies in Aviation, Automotive, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance, Healthcare, Logistics, Manufacturing, Utilities, and more. For more information, please visit https://fptsoftware.com/

