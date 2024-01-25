FPT Software Included in The Continuous Automation And Testing Services Landscape Report by Leading Independent Research Firm

HANOI, Vietnam–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#FPT–Global IT firm FPT Software announced its inclusion in Forrester’s The Continuous Automation And Testing Services Landscape, Q4 2023. This marks a significant milestone as FPT Software’s end-to-end automation testing ecosystem, akaAT, has been recognized as a “Notable Vendor” in the report for the first time.









The report provides an overview of the testing services market and 42 continuous automation and testing (CAT) vendors to deliver business applications faster, better applications with higher quality, and more applications for growing business demand.

Introduced in 2020, FPT Software’s akaAT is a comprehensive quality management ecosystem for manual and automation testing projects. Built as an all-in-one automation testing solution, akaAT enables companies to accelerate their testing processes and saves up to 50% of testing time and effort in releasing the product to market compared to manual testing. By adopting akaAT for test automation, organizations can maximize their return on investment in software testing. Furthermore, akaAT enables organizations to reduce their release cycle time by up to 60%, leading to substantial cost savings through fewer releases.

“Automation testing is a competitive market with many global and regional players. To maintain our competitive edge, FPT Software places great emphasis on continuous research, development, and practice to provide our customers with excellent quality assurance and quality engineering services,” said Pham Minh Xuan, Co-founder of akaAT, Independent Verification Services (IVS), FPT Software. “The inclusion in this report among other global vendors is a testament to our capabilities. In the future, we will continue building on this momentum to accompany our partners and clients.”

FPT Software recently became the first Vietnam-headquartered tech firm to surpass one billion USD in revenue in global IT services. As a world-class technology enabler for complex business challenges and opportunities, the company sets to continue delivering end-to-end services and solutions, all embedded with artificial intelligence, and bolster its workforce with seasoned experts and a robust pipeline of young, skilled IT talents from various locations like Vietnam, India, China, the Philippines, and Latin America.

About FPT Software

FPT Software, a subsidiary of FPT Corporation, is a global technology and IT services provider headquartered in Vietnam, with $1 billion in revenue (2023) and over 30,000 employees in 30 countries.

The company champions complex business opportunities and challenges with its world-class services in Advanced Analytics, AI, Digital Platforms, Cloud, Hyperautomation, IoT, Low-code, and so on. It has partnered with over 1,000+ clients worldwide, 91 of which are Fortune Global 500 companies in Aviation, Automotive, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance, Healthcare, Logistics, Manufacturing, Utilities, and more. For more information, please visit https://fptsoftware.com/

