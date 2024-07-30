FPT Software Earns Great Place to Work Certification for German Subsidiary

ESSEN, Germany–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Europe–Global leading IT company FPT Software has recently been honored as a Great Place to Work in Germany, highlighting its dedication to workplace development and employee empowerment.









The IT firm was recognized by the Great Place to Work® Institute Germany based on its rankings of companies with high levels of employee satisfaction. This satisfaction is assessed based on several criteria: Credibility, Respect, Fairness, Pride, and Camaraderie. The assessment reveals that 88% of FPT Software Europe employees are highly satisfied with their working conditions.

The company received excellent scores in several areas, including providing adequate resources for work and personal development, fostering a friendly working environment, and offering a high level of authority and responsibility. It values and actively promotes skill development and cultural diversity and maintains a transparent working environment. The company also implements a series of activities to support its foreign employees working in Germany by offering language courses, sponsoring Udacity learning programs, and covering the costs of certification exams.

“Receiving the Great Place to Work certification underscores our commitment to creating a positive and empowering workplace for our people. We prioritize trust, transparency, respect, and professional growth, ensuring every team member feels valued and inspired. This recognition signifies our dedication to continuously motivating employees, strengthening our brand in Germany, and expanding to the wider European region to attract more talents,” FPT Software Europe Chief Executive Officer Dzung Tran pledged.

Bringing over a decade of experience operating in the European market, FPT Software has become a reliable partner for more than 150 leading businesses here, delivering top-tier solutions in various domains and accompanying them in their digital transformation journey. The company aims to expand its workforce to 1,000 IT professionals by 2030, with 50% being local employees in Europe.

Prior to this recognition, FPT Software was ranked among the Top 100 Best Places to Work for its subsidiary in Japan in February 2023 and certified as a Great Place to Work in Singapore in 2023.

About FPT Software

FPT Software, a subsidiary of FPT Corporation, is a global technology and IT services provider headquartered in Vietnam, with $1 billion in revenue (2023) and over 30,000 employees in 30 countries.

The company champions complex business opportunities and challenges with its world-class services in Advanced Analytics, AI, Digital Platforms, Cloud, Hyperautomation, IoT, Low-code, and so on. It has partnered with over 1,100 clients worldwide, nearly 100 of which are Fortune Global 500 companies in Aviation, Automotive, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance, Healthcare, Logistics, Manufacturing, Utilities, and more. For more information, please visit https://fptsoftware.com/

Contacts

Media Contact

Mai Duong (Ms.)



FPT Software



PR Manager



MCP.PR@fpt.com