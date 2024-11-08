FPT Named Disruptor In HFS Horizons: IoT Service Providers, 2024

HANOI, Vietnam–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#FPT–Global IT firm FPT, through its subsidiary FPT Software, has been recognized as a Disruptor in HFS Research Horizons report: IoT Service Providers, 2024. This marks the inaugural inclusion of FPT in this prestigious industry assessment, demonstrating its Internet of Things (IoT) capabilities.









The report examines the IoT service capabilities of 23 service providers in the evolving IoT landscape in the age of the Generative Enterprise. It focuses on the supply side, detailing the service providers’ strengths and growth opportunities.

FPT’s IoT capabilities encompass a comprehensive range of services designed to address diverse industry needs, from smart homes and healthcare to logistics and manufacturing. With over 3,000 IoT engineers and a portfolio of more than 500 projects, FPT delivers end-to-end IoT solutions, including hardware design, firmware engineering, mobile app development, and cloud migration. Its IoT solutions enable clients to integrate advanced technologies like AI and machine learning for predictive maintenance, advanced asset tracking, and real-time analytics, ensuring a streamlined and data-driven approach to decision-making.

“FPT has been at the forefront of pioneering emerging technologies like AI, Cloud, machine learning, and disruptive wireless connectivities. With thousands of talented engineers and industry experts, as well as an extensive partner network, we are confident in our ability to deliver transformative IoT solutions that drive operational efficiency, elevate customer experiences, and foster sustainable growth for our clients worldwide,” said Dao Duy Cuong, Executive Vice President and Chief Digital & Technology Officer of FPT Software, FPT Corporation.

FPT has established partnerships with Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, Google Cloud, Skywise, OutSystems, Siemens, SAP, Oracle, and IBM, to deliver customized, high-impact IoT solutions that address the unique needs of its clients across various industries. In 2023, the company further strengthened its product engineering capabilities in North America by acquiring the US-based company Cardinal Peak.

About FPT

FPT Corporation (FPT) is a globally leading technology and IT services provider headquartered in Vietnam. FPT operates in three core sectors: Technology, Telecommunications, and Education. During over three decades of development, FPT has constantly provided practical and effective products to millions of people and tens of thousands of business and non-business organizations worldwide, establishing Vietnam’s position on the global tech map. Keeping up with the latest market trends and emerging technologies, FPT has developed the Made-by-FPT ecosystem of services, products, solutions, and platforms, which enables sustainable growth for organizations and businesses and offers distinctive experiences to customers. In 2023, FPT recorded a total revenue of USD 2.17 billion and 48,000+ employees. For more information about global IT services, please visit https://fptsoftware.com/

