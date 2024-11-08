Home Business Wire FPT Named Disruptor In HFS Horizons: IoT Service Providers, 2024
Business Wire

FPT Named Disruptor In HFS Horizons: IoT Service Providers, 2024

di Business Wire

HANOI, Vietnam–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#FPT–Global IT firm FPT, through its subsidiary FPT Software, has been recognized as a Disruptor in HFS Research Horizons report: IoT Service Providers, 2024. This marks the inaugural inclusion of FPT in this prestigious industry assessment, demonstrating its Internet of Things (IoT) capabilities.




The report examines the IoT service capabilities of 23 service providers in the evolving IoT landscape in the age of the Generative Enterprise. It focuses on the supply side, detailing the service providers’ strengths and growth opportunities.

FPT’s IoT capabilities encompass a comprehensive range of services designed to address diverse industry needs, from smart homes and healthcare to logistics and manufacturing. With over 3,000 IoT engineers and a portfolio of more than 500 projects, FPT delivers end-to-end IoT solutions, including hardware design, firmware engineering, mobile app development, and cloud migration. Its IoT solutions enable clients to integrate advanced technologies like AI and machine learning for predictive maintenance, advanced asset tracking, and real-time analytics, ensuring a streamlined and data-driven approach to decision-making.

“FPT has been at the forefront of pioneering emerging technologies like AI, Cloud, machine learning, and disruptive wireless connectivities. With thousands of talented engineers and industry experts, as well as an extensive partner network, we are confident in our ability to deliver transformative IoT solutions that drive operational efficiency, elevate customer experiences, and foster sustainable growth for our clients worldwide,” said Dao Duy Cuong, Executive Vice President and Chief Digital & Technology Officer of FPT Software, FPT Corporation.

FPT has established partnerships with Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, Google Cloud, Skywise, OutSystems, Siemens, SAP, Oracle, and IBM, to deliver customized, high-impact IoT solutions that address the unique needs of its clients across various industries. In 2023, the company further strengthened its product engineering capabilities in North America by acquiring the US-based company Cardinal Peak.

About FPT

FPT Corporation (FPT) is a globally leading technology and IT services provider headquartered in Vietnam. FPT operates in three core sectors: Technology, Telecommunications, and Education. During over three decades of development, FPT has constantly provided practical and effective products to millions of people and tens of thousands of business and non-business organizations worldwide, establishing Vietnam’s position on the global tech map. Keeping up with the latest market trends and emerging technologies, FPT has developed the Made-by-FPT ecosystem of services, products, solutions, and platforms, which enables sustainable growth for organizations and businesses and offers distinctive experiences to customers. In 2023, FPT recorded a total revenue of USD 2.17 billion and 48,000+ employees. For more information about global IT services, please visit https://fptsoftware.com/

Contacts

Media
Mai Duong (Ms.)

FPT Software

PR Manager

MCP.PR@fpt.com

Articoli correlati

Motorola Solutions Reports Third-Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
Company again raises full-year revenue and earnings outlook following strong Q3 results Sales of $2.8 billion, up 9% versus a...
Continua a leggere

UiPath Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Results Conference Call

Business Wire Business Wire -
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UiPath, Inc. (NYSE: PATH), a leading enterprise automation and AI software company, today announced it will report...
Continua a leggere

Owlet to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Business Wire Business Wire -
LEHI, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Owlet, Inc. (“Owlet” or the “Company”) (NYSE: OWLT), the pioneer of smart infant monitoring, announced today the...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php