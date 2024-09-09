FPT Expands Nordic Reach with New Office in Sweden

STOCKHOLM–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Global technology corporation FPT recently announced the opening of its first office in Stockholm, Sweden. This strategic move is driven by the country’s increasing demand for digital services and high-quality IT professionals in its critical areas, including healthcare, automotive, banking and finance, and green transformation.









Located in Lindholmen Science Park, Gothenburg, Sweden’s leading innovation hub, with a vibrant ecosystem of over 375 leading companies, FPT’s new office positions the company closer to industry giants, particularly those in the automotive, energy, and manufacturing domains, such as Volvo Group, Ericsson, Telia, SAAB, IBM, and Semcon. This strategic location thereby allows FPT to enhance its ability to expand its local presence, delivery capabilities, and consulting services across Nordic and the wider European region.

Sweden, renowned for its leadership in digital transformation, boasts a robust innovation ecosystem and a comprehensive AI-focused strategy for cross-sector collaboration and investment. The Swedish government’s proactive measures to address the digital skills shortage, including attracting foreign tech players and utilizing international talent, create an ideal environment for FPT to establish its presence and capitalize on the country’s growth opportunities. The IT firm also plans to build a workforce of 1,000 professionals globally in the next three years, dedicated to serving the dynamic European market.

The office inauguration occurred during the Vietnam-Sweden Business Forum, which celebrated 55 years of diplomatic relations and highlighted the shared vision of both nations to advance economic and trade ties. Hosted by the Embassy of Vietnam in Sweden and FPT, the event featured discussions on enhancing Vietnam-Sweden cooperation in digital transformation, innovation, automotive, and energy transition. It was attended by H.E. Tran Van Tuan, Ambassador of Vietnam to Sweden, Mdm. Camilla Mellander, Director-General for Trade Policy at the Swedish Ministry for Foreign Affairs, alongside representatives from 50 government agencies and organizations, including Volvo Cars, Swedbank, Swedfund, Syre, and Vilja Solutions.

“Sweden was the first Western country to establish diplomatic relations with Vietnam, and our longstanding partnership is built on mutual respect and a shared vision for growth and innovation. As a leading Vietnamese corporation, FPT is committed to deepening this relationship by leveraging Vietnam’s highly skilled and resourceful IT workforce to advance technological collaborations, especially in AI, semiconductor, automotive, and green transformation. Our new office will act as a vital bridge, connecting businesses on both sides and enabling Nordic customers to innovate and grow with cutting-edge technologies, comprehensive solutions, and access to a world-class talent pool,” stated Dr. Truong Gia Binh, FPT Corporation Founder and Chairman.

“The Embassy of Vietnam in Sweden believes that FPT’s opening of an office in Sweden marks a positive step forward in cooperation in the fields of science and technology between the two countries. FPT’s activities in Sweden will help local businesses gain more understanding not only about FPT but also about Vietnamese businesses in general, becoming a bridge for other cooperation activities between the two nations. This is also a meaningful event contributing to the celebration of the 55th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Sweden,” said H.E. Tran Van Tuan, Ambassador of Vietnam to Sweden.

FPT first entered the European market in 2008 and has since established a strong presence in nine countries, driving digital transformation for over 150 leading businesses across industries. The tech firm has also actively expanded its local footprint through strategic partnerships and acquisitions, including the acquisition of RWE IT Slovakia, a subsidiary of European energy giant RWE, in 2014, and French IT consulting firm AOSIS in 2023.

FPT’s new office in Sweden is located at Uni3 by Geely Building, Pumpgatan 1, 417 55 Gothenburg, Sweden.

About FPT Corporation and FPT Software

FPT Corporation is a global technology corporation and a leader in consulting, providing, and deploying technology and telecommunications services and solutions. It records a global workforce of 48,000+ and a total revenue of $2.17 billion (2023).

FPT Software, a subsidiary of FPT Corporation, is a global technology and IT services provider headquartered in Vietnam, with $1 billion in revenue (2023) and over 30,000 employees in 30 countries.

The company champions complex business opportunities and challenges with its world-class services in Advanced Analytics, AI, Digital Platforms, Cloud, Hyperautomation, IoT, Low-code, and so on. It has partnered with over 1,100 clients worldwide, nearly 100 of which are Fortune Global 500 companies in Aviation, Automotive, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance, Healthcare, Logistics, Manufacturing, Utilities, and more. For more information, please visit https://fptsoftware.com/.

Contacts

Media

Mai Duong (Ms.)



FPT Software



PR Manager



MCP.PR@fpt.com