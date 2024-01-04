FPT Automotive Opens India Office, Expanding Automotive Software Market

PUNE, India–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#FPT–FPT’s automotive technology subsidiary – FPT Automotive – officially opens its new office in Pune, India. This move aligns with FPT Automotive’s strategy to expand its global reach and workforce, following the company’s launch in Texas, USA in December 2023.









With this new office, FPT Automotive expects to enhance its presence and delivery capacity to better serve the industry’s evolving needs. The company aims to improve agility, scalability, and efficiency in product development, ensuring prompt delivery of a comprehensive suite of engineering services to its clients. By 2026, FPT Automotive plans to have 500 highly skilled professionals in its Pune office, further establishing its position as a world-class automotive services and products provider.

The opening of FPT Automotive’s new office is also driven by Pune’s rise as a prominent hub for automobile and manufacturing. With a presence in this vibrant ecosystem, FPT Automotive aims to attract more clients and foster new partnerships.

“With our highly competent team and over 10 years of experience as a business unit within FPT, FPT Automotive will deliver pioneering solutions for the highest standards of safety and superior experiences to customers. Our values are built upon the development of smart mobility society, and we aspire to become a global leading services and products provider for software-defined vehicles,” said FPT Automotive CEO Kinh Nguyen.

FPT Automotive was officially launched on December 13, 2023 with a global team of 4,000 automotive software engineers and experts. Its notable customers include Hyundai, Honda, Volvo and Vietnam’s electric vehicle maker VinFast. FPT Automotive sets out a goal to become a billion-dollar world-class automotive services and products provider in 2030.

About FPT Software

FPT Software, a subsidiary of FPT Corporation, is a global technology and IT services provider headquartered in Vietnam, with $1 billion in revenue (2023) and over 28,000 employees in 30 countries.

The company champions complex business opportunities and challenges with its world-class services in Advanced Analytics, AI, Digital Platforms, Cloud, Hyperautomation, IoT, Low-code, and so on. It has partnered with over 1,000+ clients worldwide, 91 of which are Fortune Global 500 companies in Aviation, Automotive, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance, Healthcare, Logistics, Manufacturing, Utilities, and more. For more information, please visit https://fptsoftware.com/

