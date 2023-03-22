<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
FOXO Technologies Inc. Sets Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Business Update Call for Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 3:15 p.m. CT

MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FOXO Technologies Inc. (NYSE_AM: FOXO), a leader in commercializing epigenetic biomarkers of health and aging, today announced that it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022 after market closes on Thursday, March 30, 2023.

Management will host a conference call to discuss fourth quarter and full year 2022 results and recent business highlights at 3:15 p.m. Central time on Thursday, March 30, 2023.

The call can be accessed via webcast on the investors section of the Company’s website at www.foxotechnologies.com/investors or by dialing (888) 770-7136 and referencing conference ID 4335886. Participants are encouraged to call in 10 to 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

The webcast will be made available for replay on the Company’s website beginning approximately two hours after the event.

About FOXO Technologies Inc. (“FOXO”)

FOXO is a technology platform company focused on commercializing longevity science through products and services that serve the life insurance industry. FOXO’s epigenetic technology applies AI to DNA methylation to identify molecular biomarkers of human health and aging. FOXO seeks to modernize the life insurance industry by simplifying the consumer underwriting journey with saliva-based biomarkers and enhancing life insurance’s consumer value proposition with the FOXO Longevity Report. For more information about FOXO, visit www.foxotechnologies.com. For more information about FOXO Life, visit www.foxolife.com. For investor information and updates, visit https://foxotechnologies.com/investors/.

Contacts

Investor Relations
Matthew Hausch, Cody Slach

Gateway Investor Relations

(949) 574-3860

FOXO@gatewayir.com

