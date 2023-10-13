FOXO Technologies Announces Issue Notification from USPTO for a Patent Leveraging Machine Learning Approaches to Enable the Commercialization of Epigenetic Biomarkers

Builds on Notices of Allowance Previously Issued by the USPTO for Two Related Patents Leveraging the Same Approaches

MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FOXO Technologies Inc. (NYSE American: FOXO) (“FOXO” or the “Company”), a leader in the field of commercializing epigenetic biomarker technology, today announced that the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO) has provided an Issue Notification for a key patent utilizing a machine learning model trained to determine a biochemical state and/or medical condition using DNA epigenetic data to enable the commercialization of epigenetic biomarkers. Previously, the USPTO had issued Notices of Allowance to the Company for two related patents and the Company awaits Issue Notification for the second allowed patent.





The first patent, for which the Company has received an Issue Notification, aids in practical applications of the technology that include generating epigenetic biomarkers. On occasion, epigenetic data may be missing or unreliable because a specific DNA site may not have been assayed or was unreliably measured. The patent allows the use of machine learning estimators to “fill in” the missing or unreliable epigenetic values at specific loci.

The second patent, for which the Company received a Notice of Allowance, leverages machine learning to estimate aspects about an individual’s health, such as disease states, biomarker levels, drug use, health histories, and factors used to underwrite mortality risk. Commercial applications for this patent may include a potential AI platform for the delivery of health and well-being data-driven insights to individuals, healthcare professionals and third-party service providers, life insurance underwriting, clinical testing, and consumer health.

To support these patents, the Company has generated epigenetic data for over 13,000 individuals through internally sponsored research and external research collaborations. Pairing these data with broad phenotypic information is expected to help drive product development as demonstrated in the Company’s patent claims.

Mark White, Interim CEO of FOXO Technologies, stated, “As a pioneer in epigenetic biomarker discovery and commercialization, FOXO Technologies is dedicated to harnessing the power of epigenetics and artificial intelligence to provide data-driven insights that foster optimal health and longevity for individuals and organizations alike. With a strong commitment to improving the quality of life and promoting well-being, FOXO Technologies stands at the forefront of innovation in the biotechnology industry, with plans to leverage AI technology in order to expand into additional commercial markets.”

“The newly granted patent underscores FOXO Technologies’ position as a leader in the convergence of biotechnology and artificial intelligence. It represents a significant milestone in the Company’s mission to extend and enhance human life through advanced diagnostics, therapeutic solutions, and lifestyle modifications. Moreover, by combining the fields of epigenetics and artificial intelligence, FOXO Technologies’ pioneering approach sets a new standard for personalized healthcare. This patent represents a significant step forward in developing innovative tools that empower individuals and healthcare professionals to make informed decisions about health and well-being.”

Nichole Rigby, Director of Bioinformatics & Data Science at FOXO Technologies, further noted, “The granting of these patents reaffirms our commitment to pushing the boundaries to bring together biotechnology and AI. We eagerly anticipate the transformative impact of this technology on health solutions, paving the way for healthier and longer lives for everyone.”

About FOXO Technologies Inc. (“FOXO”)

FOXO, a technology platform company, is a leader in epigenetic biomarker discovery and commercialization focused on commercializing longevity science through products and services that serve multiple industries. FOXO’s epigenetic technology applies AI to DNA methylation to identify molecular biomarkers of human health and aging. For more information about FOXO, visit www.foxotechnologies.com. For investor information and updates, visit https://foxotechnologies.com/investors/.

