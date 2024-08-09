Foxlink, Shinfox Energy and Ubitus Partner to Advance Taiwanese Leadership in Generative AI and Green Energy

Ubilink.AI Collaboration Sets New Standard for Powering State-of-the-Art AI Technology with Green Energy

TAIPEI, Taiwan–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Foxlink, a global leader in electronics manufacturing, along with subsidiary Shinfox Energy, is partnering with cloud solutions provider Ubitus K.K. to advance Taiwanese leadership at the intersection of generative AI and green energy. Endorsed by government officials in Taiwan and supported by leading technology companies like NVIDIA and Intel, the new partnership, Ubilink.AI, sets a new standard for powering state-of-the-art AI technology with green energy.





Ubilink.AI leverages the extensive Foxlink manufacturing network — including green energy sources from Shinfox Energy, which has a network of solar, on-shore and off-shore wind, and hydropower plants — to power generative AI technology from Ubitus. Ubitus is at the forefront of AI technology with products ranging from a large-language model and image generation software, to industry-specific solutions like an AI news anchor offering. Combining the capabilities of leaders across three key sectors, Ubilink.AI seeks to become the largest and most powerful green AI center in Asia.

Commenting on the partnership, T.C. Gou, President and Chairman of Foxlink, said, “The long-term future of AI rests not only on technical innovation, but also on environmental responsibility. Ubilink.AI marks a significant step forward by combining the expertise of industry leaders in manufacturing, green energy, and AI technology. At Foxlink and Shinfox Energy, we are proud to partner with Ubitus to unlock the next era of Taiwanese leadership in responsible and sustainable AI development and deployment.”

The first phase of the Ubilink.AI partnership will include 128 Asus AI servers equipped with 1,024 NVIDIA H100 GPUs, which are expected to be operational by the end of 2024. In addition, plans are already underway to expand compute capacity by adding next-generation AI GPUs, aiming for a total of 10,240 GPUs by 2025.

Looking ahead, Ubilink.AI will continue to drive Taiwanese competitiveness on the global stage, marking a major commitment to technological innovation and environmental responsibility.

About Foxlink

Founded in 1986, Foxlink designs, manufactures, and sells connectors, cable assemblies, power management devices, battery packs and more on an OEM/ODM basis to some of the world’s leading makers of communications devices, computers and consumer electronics. Our customers include some of the best-known and most respected industry leaders. Learn more at https://www.foxlink.com.

About Shinfox Energy

Shinfox Energy Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of the Foxlink Group. With “One Better Earth”, “SDGs in Action”, “Professional Green Energy Solutions” and “Leading LNG Supplier” as our core values and vision, we have nearly 20 years of engineering experience. Shinfox is home to a top-notch energy engineering and technology integration team and is dedicated to the development of renewable and clean energy service and technology. Learn more at https://www.shinfox.com.tw.

About Ubitus K.K.

Ubitus K.K. is a technology leader specializing in GPU virtualization, cloud solutions, and streaming. Our focus is on delivering exceptional cloud and AI services and values to customers. Learn more at https://ubitus.net.

Contacts

