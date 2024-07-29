Foxlink Expands Green Energy Manufacturing Footprint in the United States

$20 Million Investment and 100 New Jobs Mark Latest in Commitment to Serving the U.S. Marketplace with Green Energy Solutions

By investing approximately $20 million in wholly-owned subsidiary Foxlink Arizona, the company has created over 100 new jobs in the Phoenix area. The new jobs will allow the company to continue increasing capacity at its 168,897-square-foot facility in Phoenix, the first Foxlink manufacturing site in the United States. Adding high-value jobs in green energy will also support the local economy and keep next-generation innovation in the United States.

Since Foxlink Arizona began work at the Phoenix site in February 2022, it has transitioned from assembling traditional circuit boards to manufacturing green energy solutions. Today, the Phoenix site produces a range of cutting-edge products, including charging stations and energy storage units. Expanding manufacturing capacity for green energy products will allow Foxlink Arizona to meet increasing demand from U.S. customers, while supporting local, state, and federal efforts to reduce carbon emissions.

Commenting on the announcement, T.C. Gou, President and Chairman of Foxlink, said, “The transition to clean energy is one of the most critical movements reshaping the global economy. At Foxlink, we are proud to leverage our world-leading innovations and manufacturing expertise to deliver cost-effective, leading edge solutions to our customers across the country. In doing so, we see the opportunity to create good jobs in the United States, while helping the country move forward toward an environmentally sustainable future.”

As a member of the Phoenix community, Foxlink Arizona is proud to participate in state and local initiatives to transition from gasoline to electric school buses, leveraging green energy to reduce carbon emissions. Working with local government, Foxlink Arizona is offering a comprehensive range of vehicle-to-grid integration solutions — including electric school buses, charging stations, and energy storage units — to help reduce carbon emissions and energy costs.

In the weeks and months ahead, Foxlink Arizona will continue to bring additional green energy solutions to the market and expand into new areas of manufacturing to provide U.S. customers with the innovative and efficient products they need.

About Foxlink

Founded in 1986, Foxlink designs, manufactures, and sells connectors, cable assemblies, power management devices, battery packs and more on an OEM/ODM basis to some of the world’s leading makers of communications devices, computers and consumer electronics. Our customers include some of the best-known and most respected industry leaders. Learn more at https://www.foxlink.com.

