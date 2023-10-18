FOX News Digital Marks Ten Consecutive Quarters Leading News Brands With Multiplatform Minutes

FOX News Digital Sees Double-Digit Year-Over-Year Growth in All Key Performance Indicators

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FOX News Digital finished the third quarter of 2023 marking ten consecutive quarters leading news brands with multiplatform minutes, while seeing double-digit year-over-year growth across all key performance indicators, according to Comscore. FOX News Digital also led news brands with multiplatform views, marking five consecutive quarters leading this metric. FOX News Digital closed out the third quarter reaching 9.5 billion total multiplatform minutes, 5.2 billion total multiplatform views, and an average of 88.4 million monthly multiplatform unique visitors.* Additionally, FOX News Digital saw a 12% increase year-over-year with multiplatform minutes for the quarter, while CNN saw a 20% decline in this metric. The FOX News Mobile app averaged 5.9 million unique visitors in the third quarter.**





In September, FOX News Digital was the top news brand with both multiplatform views and minutes, marking 31 consecutive months as the leader in multiplatform minutes.* During the month, FOX News Digital posted 3.3 billion multiplatform minutes, 1.7 billion multiplatform views and nearly 90 million unique visitors. FOX News Digital also led news brands with average views per visit in September, averaging three views per visit.

FOX News remained the most engaged brand on social media in the competitive set in the third quarter with 74.5 million total social interactions, notching the 38th consecutive quarter FOX News has placed on top, according to Emplifi. FOX News drove 21.2 million interactions on Facebook, 45.3 million Instagram interactions and 7.9 million X interactions for the quarter. On YouTube, FOX News secured 461 million according to Shareablee.

million according to Shareablee. FOXBusiness.com notched 500 million multiplatform views, surpassing CNN Business for the sixth consecutive quarter. Additionally, the business network delivered 861 million multiplatform minutes and averaged 20.7 million multiplatform unique visitors during the third quarter, seeing year-over-year growth.***

FOX Business’ videos on YouTube remained the most viewed among the business news competitive set for the 18th straight quarter, driving 209.6 million views and seeing 26% growth versus the prior quarter, according to Shareablee.

THIRD QUARTER 2023 FOX NEWS DIGITAL VS. CNN.COM AND NYTIMES.COM

Multi-Platform Total Views

FOX News Digital – 5,241,000,000 (up 20% vs. 3Q 2022)

CNN.com – 3,517,000,000 (down 13% vs. 3Q 2022)

NYTimes.com – 3,869,000,000 (flat vs. 3Q 2022)

Multi-Platform Total Minutes

FOX News Digital – 9,511,000,000 (up 12% vs. 3Q 2022)

CNN.com – 5,570,000,000 (down 20% vs. 3Q 2022)

NYTimes.com – 4,037,000,000 (up 5% vs. 3Q 2022)

Avg. Monthly Multi-Platform Unique Visitors

FOX News Digital – 88,366,000 (up 10% vs. 3Q 2022)

CNN.com – 120,469,000 (up 3% vs. 3Q 2022)

NYTimes.com – 72,139,000 (down 12% vs. 3Q 2022)

SEPTEMBER 2023 FOX NEWS DIGITAL VS. CNN.COM AND NYTIMES.COM

Multi-Platform Total Views

FOX News Digital – 1,673,000,000 (up 19% vs. September 2022)

CNN.com – 1,075,000,000 (down 24% vs. September 2022)

NYTimes.com – 1,321,000,000 (up 3% vs. September 2022)

Multi-Platform Total Minutes

FOX News Digital – 3,273,000,000 (up 19% vs. September 2022)

CNN.com – 1,781,000,000 (down 26% vs. September 2022)

NYTimes.com – 1,363,000,000 (up 8% vs. September 2022)

Multi-Platform Unique Visitors

FOX News Digital – 89,520,000 (up 10% vs. September 2022)

CNN.com – 118,615,000 (down 3% vs. September 2022)

NYTimes.com – 68,230,000 (down 20% vs. September 2022)

FOX News Media operates the FOX News Channel (FNC), FOX Business Network (FBN), FOX News Digital, FOX News Audio, FOX News Books, the direct-to-consumer streaming services FOX Nation and FOX News International and the free ad-supported television service FOX Weather. Currently the number one network in all of cable, FNC has also been the most watched television news channel for more than 21 consecutive years, while FBN ranks among the top business channels on cable. Owned by Fox Corporation, FOX News Media reaches nearly 200 million people each month.

*Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Total Digital Audience, Custom-Defined List including CNN.com, NBCNews.com, ABCNews.com, CBSNews.com, Fox News Digital, WashingtonPost.com, NYTimes.com, NYPost Network, Wall Street Journal Online, Insider Inc., and USAToday.com, September 2023, U.S.

**Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Total Digital Audience, Custom-Defined List including CNN.com, NBCNews.com, ABCNews.com, CBSNews.com, Fox News Digital, WashingtonPost.com, NYTimes.com, NYPost Network, Wall Street Journal Online, Insider Inc., and USAToday.com, September 2023, U.S. & Comscore Mobile Metrix®, Mobile App Only, [FOX News Mobile App and CNN Mobile App], September 2023, U.S.

***Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Total Digital Audience, Custom-Defined List including FoxBusiness.com, Bloomberg.com, CNBC.com, CNN Business, Entrepreneur.com, Forbes.com, HuffPost Business, MarketWatch, Motley Fool, MSN Money, TheStreet.com, USA TODAY Money, WSJ Online, Yahoo! Finance, September 2023, U.S.

Contacts

FOX News Digital Contact:



Connor Smith/212.301.3879 or Connor.Smith@FOX.COM