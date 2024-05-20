FOX News Digital Leads News Brands With Multiplatform Minutes for 38th Consecutive Month

FOX News Marks 116 Consecutive Months as Most Engaged News Brand on Social Media

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FOX News Digital finished April as the top news brand with multiplatform minutes for the 38th consecutive month, according to Comscore. FOX News Digital closed out the month reaching 3 billion total multiplatform minutes, 1.5 billion total multiplatform views, and 105 million total digital multiplatform unique visitors.* Additionally, FOX News Mobile App reached 5.6 million unique visitors in April.** FOX News Digital also led news brands with 2.6 average views per visit, seeing 3% growth year-over-year.





FOX News was once again the most engaged brand on social media in the competitive set in April, with 24.8 million total social interactions, marking the 116th consecutive month FOX News has placed on top, according to Emplifi. FOX News drove 8.5 million interactions on Facebook (up 37% month-over-month), 14.5 million Instagram interactions and 1.8 million X interactions. On YouTube, FOX News secured 161.6 million video views, according to Shareablee.****

FOXBusiness.com drove 162 million multiplatform views in April, surpassing CNN Business for the 25th straight month and Bloomberg.com for the 36th consecutive month, while seeing 11% year-over-year growth. Additionally, the business site delivered 227 million multiplatform minutes and 25.8 million multiplatform unique visitors.*** FOX Business’ videos on YouTube remained the most viewed among the business news competitive set for the 29th straight month, achieving 52.5 million views in April.*****

APRIL 2024 FOX NEWS DIGITAL VS. CNN.COM AND NYTIMES.COM

Multi-Platform Total Views

FOX News Digital – 1,532,000,000 (down 1% vs. April 2023)



CNN.com – 1,222,000,000 (up 9% vs. April 2023)



NYTimes.com – 1,553,000,000 (up 28% vs. April 2023)

Multi-Platform Total Minutes

FOX News Digital – 2,976,000,000 (down 8% vs. April 2023)



CNN.com – 1,780,000,000 (down 2% vs. April 2023)



NYTimes.com – 1,585,000,000 (up 30% vs. April 2023)

Total Digital Multi-Platform Unique Visitors

FOX News Digital – 104,813,000 (up 2% vs. April 2023)



CNN.com – 106,205,000 (down 8% vs. April 2023)



NYTimes.com – 73,422,000 (down 6% vs. April 2023)

*Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Total Digital Population including Social Incremental data for reportable entities. Fox News Digital, CBSNews.com, NBCNews.com, WashingtonPost.com, and ABCNews.com have opted in to account for Social Incremental in Total Digital Multiplatform Unique Visitors, while brands like CNN.com and NYTimes.com have not opted in. Custom-Defined List including CNN.com, NBCNews.com, ABCNews.com, CBSNews.com, Fox News Digital, WashingtonPost.com, NYTimes.com, NYPost Network, Wall Street Journal Online, Insider Inc., and USAToday.com, April 2024, U.S.

**Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Total Digital Population including Social Incremental data for reportable entities. Fox News Digital, CBSNews.com, NBCNews.com, WashingtonPost.com, and ABCNews.com have opted in to account for Social Incremental in Total Digital Multiplatform Unique Visitors, while brands like CNN.com and NYTimes.com have not opted in. Custom-Defined List including CNN.com, NBCNews.com, ABCNews.com, CBSNews.com, Fox News Digital, WashingtonPost.com, NYTimes.com, NYPost Network, Wall Street Journal Online, Insider Inc., and USAToday.com, April 2024, U.S. & Comscore Mobile Metrix®, Mobile App Only, [FOX News Mobile App and CNN Mobile App], April 2024, U.S.

***Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Total Digital Population including Social Incremental data for reportable entities. FoxBusiness.com, Yahoo! Finance, CNBC.com, TheStreet.com, Entrepreneur.com have opted in to account for Social Incremental in Total Digital Multiplatform Unique Visitors. Custom-Defined List including FoxBusiness.com, Bloomberg.com, CNBC.com, CNN Business, Entrepreneur.com, Forbes.com, HuffPost Business, MarketWatch, Motley Fool, MSN Money, TheStreet.com, USA TODAY Money, WSJ Online, Yahoo! Finance, April 2024, U.S.

****Source: Comscore Social, PowerRankings, YouTube, April 2024, Report Date: 5/20/2024. Custom-Defined List including CNN.com, NBCNews.com, ABCNews.com, CBSNews.com, Fox News Digital, WashingtonPost.com, NYTimes.com, NYPost Network, Wall Street Journal Online, Insider Inc., and USAToday.com.

*****Source: Comscore Social, PowerRankings, YouTube, April 2024, Report Date: 5/20/2024. Custom-Defined List including FoxBusiness.com, Bloomberg.com, CNBC.com, CNN Business, Entrepreneur.com, Forbes.com, HuffPost Business, MarketWatch, Motley Fool, MSN Money, TheStreet.com, USA TODAY Money, WSJ Online, Yahoo! Finance.

FOX News Media operates the FOX News Channel (FNC), FOX Business Network (FBN), FOX News Digital, FOX News Audio, FOX News Books, the direct-to-consumer streaming services FOX Nation and FOX News International and the free ad-supported television service FOX Weather. Currently the number one network in all of cable, FNC has also been the most watched television news channel for 22 consecutive years, while FBN is the top business channel on cable. Owned by Fox Corporation, FOX News Media reaches nearly 200 million people each month.

Contacts

FOX News Media Contact:



Connor Smith connor.smith@fox.com or 212-301-3879