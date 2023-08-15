FOX News Digital Continues to Deliver Year-Over-Year Growth With Multiplatform Views, Minutes and Unique Visitors

FOX News Digital Leads News Brands with Multiplatform Views and Minutes

FOX News Digital Sees Best Month Ever with Average Views Per Visit

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FOX News Digital finished July 2023 delivering gains year-over-year with multiplatform views, minutes and unique visitors according to Comscore. July marked 10 consecutive months of FOX News Digital as the top news brand with multiplatform views and 29 straight months as number one with multiplatform minutes. Notably, CNN.com was down over 20% year-over-year with multiplatform minutes. FOX News Digital closed out the month reaching 3 billion total multiplatform minutes, 1.7 billion total multiplatform views, and 83 million multiplatform unique visitors.* FOX News Digital was the top news brand with 3.2 average views per visit, marking the best month FOX News Digital has seen in this metric. Additionally, the FOX News Mobile App reached 5.9 million unique visitors in July.**





FOX News was once again the most engaged brand on social media in the competitive set in July, with 30.2 million total social interactions, notching the 107th consecutive month FOX News has placed on top, according to Emplifi. FOX News drove 9.1 million interactions on Facebook, 17.7 million Instagram interactions and 3.4 million Twitter interactions. On YouTube, FOX News secured 150.3 million video views according to Shareablee.

FOXBusiness.com drove 164 million multiplatform views, surpassing CNN Business for the 16th consecutive month and Bloomberg.com for the 27th consecutive month. Additionally, the business network delivered 291 million multiplatform minutes (+19% versus the year prior) and 20.1 million multiplatform unique visitors.*** FOX Business’ videos on YouTube remained the most viewed among the business news competitive set for the 20th straight month, driving 54.4 million views in July according to Shareablee.

JULY 2023 FOX NEWS DIGITAL VS. CNN.COM AND NYTIMES.COM

Multi-Platform Total Views

FOX News Digital – 1,736,000,000 (up 21% vs. July 2022)

CNN.com – 1,079,000,000 (down 14% vs. July 2022)

NYTimes.com – 1,223,000,000 (down 1% vs. July 2022)

Multi-Platform Total Minutes

FOX News Digital – 3,024,000,000 (up 7% vs. July 2022)

CNN.com – 1,676,000,000 (down 24% vs. July 2022)

NYTimes.com – 1,301,000,000 (up 5% vs. July 2022)

Multi-Platform Unique Visitors

FOX News Digital – 83,393,000 (up 3% vs. July 2022)

CNN.com – 114,549,000 (up 1% vs. July 2022)

NYTimes.com – 73,676,000 (down 4% vs. July 2022)

Prior to December 2021, FOX News Digital was referred to as FOX News Digital Network.

FOX News Media operates the FOX News Channel (FNC), FOX Business Network (FBN), FOX News Digital, FOX News Audio, FOX News Books, the direct-to-consumer streaming services FOX Nation and FOX News International and the free ad-supported television service FOX Weather. Currently the number one network in all of cable, FNC has also been the most watched television news channel for more than 21 consecutive years, while FBN is the top business channel on cable. Owned by Fox Corporation, FOX News Media reaches nearly 200 million people each month.

*Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Total Digital Audience, Custom-Defined List including CNN.com, NBCNews.com, ABCNews.com, CBSNews.com, Fox News Digital, WashingtonPost.com, NYTimes.com, NYPost Network, Wall Street Journal Online, Insider Inc., and USAToday.com, July 2023, U.S.

**Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Total Digital Audience, Custom-Defined List including CNN.com, NBCNews.com, ABCNews.com, CBSNews.com, Fox News Digital, WashingtonPost.com, NYTimes.com, NYPost Network, Wall Street Journal Online, Insider Inc., and USAToday.com, July 2023, U.S. & Comscore Mobile Metrix®, Mobile App Only, [FOX News Mobile App and CNN Mobile App], July 2023, U.S.

***Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Total Digital Audience, Custom-Defined List including FoxBusiness.com, Bloomberg.com, CNBC.com, CNN Business, Entrepreneur.com, Forbes.com, HuffPost Business, MarketWatch, Motley Fool, MSN Money, TheStreet.com, USA TODAY Money, WSJ Online, Yahoo! Finance, July 2023, U.S.

