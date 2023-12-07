FourKites Unveils Supply Chain Training Platform to Help Customers Maximise Value and Increase ROI

FourKites Academy offers a gamified educational experience and CSCMP accreditation

AMSTERDAM–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Leading supply chain visibility provider FourKites today announces the availability of FourKites Academy, a comprehensive training platform designed to help supply chain professionals advance in their careers and business goals with high-quality, industry-recognised training resources. In addition to offering a Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals (CSCMP)-accredited course, the Academy helps FourKites customers and their extended ecosystem — including third-party logistics providers (3PLs), carriers, brokers and transportation management partners — keep pace with FourKites’ latest innovations and derive maximum value from the platform.





According to research from the 2023 MHI Annual Industry Report, hiring and retaining qualified workers is the top challenge for supply chain leaders, with 41% indicating that reskilling and training their workforce is key to preparing for future disruptions.

“Through FourKites Academy, we are empowering supply chain professionals with new skills and knowledge that will drive their professional and organisational growth,” says Priya Rajagopalan, Chief Product Officer at FourKites. “The Academy is one of the many ways we’re investing in customer support and success, making it easy for them to scale FourKites across their teams and organisations.”

Specific benefits of FourKites Academy include:

FourKites Academy is a fun and engaging learning experience. By incorporating a gamified approach, participants can challenge themselves, compete with colleagues and showcase their expertise. Points and badges earned throughout the training modules signify progress and represent career-building skills. Scalable model: Learning paths are designed to keep pace with a rapidly changing ecosystem and evolving product suite. Participants can expect regular updates that reflect the latest features and functionalities of the FourKites platform, ensuring that they always have the knowledge and skills to navigate the ever-changing supply chain ecosystem.

“FourKites continues to excel and impress me with their ability to deliver tools that are useful and support our account in a way that is customer-first,” says one Logistics Strategy Analyst from a CPG company. “In working with them, they have been able to roll out coverage in multiple countries, manage the work and enhance their tool along the way. I’m very impressed with their product and the agility in delivery.”

FourKites Academy is seamlessly integrated with the FourKites Community, which is a dynamic hub for FourKites customers and carrier partners. Within the community, visitors can engage in peer-to-peer networking, share best practices and influence the FourKites product roadmap. The FourKites Community has experienced 40%+ growth year over year and 30%+ in peer-to-peer discussions. 90% of FourKites customers are active contributors to the IdeaExchange, where customers can request new features, upvote ideas and help guide FourKites’ product roadmap. Customers who have their ideas delivered join the FourKites’ Innovation Partner program, which has generated more than 200 product enhancements from 70+ companies, including Andersen Corporation, Canfor, Henkel, Kimberly-Clark and Sprouts Farmers Market, among others.

