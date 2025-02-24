FourKites Advances AI-First Supply Chain Strategy, Withdraws From Gartner RTTVP Magic Quadrant

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FourKites®, the leader in AI-driven supply chain transformation and pioneer of the Intelligent Control TowerTM, today announced that it is withdrawing from the Gartner Real-time Transportation Visibility Platform (RTTVP) Magic Quadrant evaluation process, citing the need to prioritize breakthrough AI innovations using RTTVP that are fundamentally reshaping supply chain operations.

"The supply chain industry stands at the crossroads of transformation with AI poised to deliver unprecedented efficiencies and automation capabilities," said Mathew Elenjickal, founder and CEO of FourKites. "While traditional RTTVP solutions provide a foundation for supply chain operations, our revolutionary AI capabilities are elevating RTTVP to new heights of efficiency and effectiveness. Our breakthroughs in AI-powered automation using Digital Workforce and Intelligent Control Tower solutions are already delivering extraordinary results for our customers, and we believe focusing on these innovations will better serve the industry than participating in RTTVP evaluation models that don't yet account for our innovation and roadmap."

This strategic decision reflects FourKites' evolution beyond its pioneering role in RTTVP. Since introducing the industry's first real-time tracking solution in 2014, FourKites has continuously innovated through close collaboration with its customer community. Today, the company's Intelligent Control Tower and AI-powered Digital Workforce solutions are delivering measurable productivity gains and improved customer satisfaction across global supply chains.

By combining RTTVP with visibility into inventory, orders and assets, and FourKites’ Digital Workforce, supply chain professionals across procurement, inventory, supplier management, customer service and facilities can now:

Prevent supply chain disruptions through predictive AI and automated intervention

Enable true supply chain orchestration through coordinated agent actions

Eliminate manual workflows across departments through intelligent automation

Drive continuous improvement through system-wide learning and optimization

“Too many organizations are stuck in the early stages of control tower maturity, using disconnected systems that can’t link planning to execution or help users take meaningful action,” said Charles Brennan, Senior Analyst at Nucleus Research. “Supply chain leaders are increasingly looking for ways to move beyond identifying risks to coordinating responses across departments. This reflects a broader shift in the market from reporting-focused tools toward execution-oriented solutions.”

About FourKites

FourKites®, the leader in AI-driven supply chain transformation for global enterprises and pioneer of real-time visibility, turns supply chain data into automated action. FourKites' Intelligent Control Tower™ breaks down enterprise silos by creating a real-time digital twin of orders, shipments, inventory and assets. This comprehensive view, combined with AI-powered digital workers, enables companies to prevent disruptions, automate routine tasks, and optimize performance across their supply chain. FourKites processes over 3.2 million supply chain events daily — from purchase orders to final delivery — helping 1,600+ global brands prevent disruptions, make faster decisions and move from reactive tracking to proactive supply chain orchestration.

