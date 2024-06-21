Four Stewart Executives Named Winners of Inman’s 2024 Best of Finance Awards for Second Straight Year

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) announced today that four company executives have been named winners of Inman’s 2024 Best of Finance Awards. The awards celebrate those at the forefront of the mortgage and financial services spaces.





For the second year in a row, Inman is recognizing Fred Eppinger, Stewart CEO; Brian Webster, President of NotaryCam; Maria Moskver, President of Cloudvirga; and Sean Buckner, President of Informative Research.

“On behalf of myself, Brian, Maria and Sean, I want to thank Inman for recognizing Stewart and our family of companies for the tremendous efforts we have made in advancing and streamlining the closing experience, innovating our product offerings and services to create a seamless end-to-end experience for all parties involved in the real estate transaction,” said Eppinger. “However, this award truly recognizes the work of our 7,000-plus global workforce that dedicates themselves every day to our strategic vision of becoming the Premier Title Services Company. What they have accomplished in this challenging market has been extraordinary.”

“This year, Inman continues to highlight the extraordinary achievements of professionals who are setting new standards in the mortgage and financial services sectors of the real estate industry,” said Emily Paquette, Inman CEO. “Their relentless pursuit of excellence and dedication to improving community services is what truly sets them apart.”

For the second time, Inman has honored those who have distinguished themselves by their commitment to innovation, focus on service, and their measurable impact upon the residential lending industry. For the full list of Inman Best of Finance winners, visit https://www.inman.com/best-of-finance-awards/.

About Stewart

Stewart (NYSE-STC) is a global real estate services company, offering products and services through our direct operations, network of Stewart Trusted Providers™ and family of companies. From residential and commercial title insurance and closing and settlement services to specialized offerings for the mortgage and real estate industries, we offer the comprehensive service, deep expertise and solutions our customers need for any real estate transaction. At Stewart, we are dedicated to becoming the premier title services company and we are committed to doing so by partnering with our customers to create mutual success. Learn more at stewart.com.

About Inman

Inman is the leading news source for real estate agents, brokers, executives and technology leaders who gain useful advice on the industry’s top stories, trends and developments that help them grow their businesses and stay ahead of the competition. With an audience of over one million professionals, Inman’s pages and stages are where the industry goes to find the most innovative ideas and new business models, through our website, newsletters, events, awards, education, research, and subscriptions.

Contacts

John Chattaway, Stewart Media Relations



(713) 625-8180; mediarelations@stewart.com