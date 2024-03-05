Four Spire Global Satellites Successfully Launch on SpaceX’s Transporter-10 Mission

The satellites serve customer missions focused on Internet-of-Things (IoT) and connectivity, leveraging Spire’s Space as a Service business

VIENNA, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE: SPIR) (“Spire” or “the Company”), a leading global provider of space-based data, analytics and space services, successfully launched four Spire built and operated satellites on the SpaceX Transporter-10 mission, which launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California on March 4th, 2024.





Expanding Connectivity for a Smarter World

Spire built and launched two satellites for Myriota, a world-leading provider of secure, low-cost, and long battery life satellite connectivity for the Internet of Things (IoT). This strategic expansion enhances Myriota’s global coverage and builds upon its existing constellation of 30+ satellites, allowing for more scalable and reliable IoT connectivity for smart devices worldwide. Myriota will also leverage Spire’s Software in Space solution and constellation of multipurpose satellites to explore the testing and development of space-based capabilities. By incorporating Spire capabilities into its network, Myriota customers will experience enhanced security, faster data access, low-latency communication, and improved device control and firmware upgrade capabilities. In 2022, Spire launched seven satellites carrying the Myriota software.

These satellites will also join Spire’s constellation, contributing to the collection of data for Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B). ADS-B utilizes space-based monitoring to gather aircraft information, providing heightened situational awareness compared to traditional radar and ground-based radio systems.

Building a Global Network

Spire also built and launched two satellites for Hubble Network. These satellites play a crucial role in demonstrating the technology for Hubble Network’s IoT mission, aiming to establish a global satellite network accessible to any Bluetooth-enabled device, even in areas without cellular reception.

“Our work with innovative partners like Hubble Network and Myriota exemplifies how Spire enables visionary ideas to swiftly transform into reality,” said Frank Frulio, general manager of Space Services at Spire. “Spire Space Services is committed to simplifying access to space, empowering companies to harness the potential of satellite technology. By breaking down traditional barriers, our streamlined model enables companies to tap into space-based actionable insights, fostering impactful advancements without the challenges of cost, time, or specialized knowledge in building and operating space infrastructure.”

The satellites were manifested on the mission through a multi-launch agreement between Spire and Exolaunch, which includes access to SpaceX’s Rideshare programs through Exolaunch’s long-term launch arrangements. Spire will launch additional satellites on SpaceX rideshare missions later this year.

About Spire Global, Inc.

Spire (NYSE: SPIR) is a global provider of space-based data, analytics and space services, offering unique datasets and powerful insights about Earth so that organizations can make decisions with confidence in a rapidly changing world. Spire builds, owns, and operates a fully deployed satellite constellation that observes the Earth in real time using radio frequency technology. The data acquired by Spire’s satellites provides global weather intelligence, ship and plane movements, and spoofing and jamming detection to better predict how their patterns impact economies, global security, business operations and the environment. Spire also offers Space as a Service solutions that empower customers to leverage its established infrastructure to put their business in space. Spire has nine offices across the U.S., Canada, UK, Luxembourg, Germany and Singapore. To learn more, visit spire.com.

