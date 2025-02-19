Four Credit Unions Partner with MANTL to Revolutionize Loan Origination in 2025

Embers Credit Union, Minnco Credit Union, SouthPoint Credit Union, and The Atlantic Federal Credit Union join MANTL to optimize the lending experience for members and staff

JERSEY CITY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MANTL, a leading provider of account origination solutions, today announced that Embers Credit Union, Minnco Credit Union, SouthPoint Credit Union, and The Atlantic Federal Credit Union have joined its Loan Origination development partner program. These credit union partners will receive early access to the unified loan and deposit origination platform and have the opportunity to inform key development decisions.

The platform’s expansion into loan origination is meeting a critical demand in the credit union market for modern alternatives that solve the fundamental problems of legacy lending technology. With an emphasis on transforming the member and employee experience, MANTL Loan Origination incorporates best-in-class technology and integrations to bring innovation and adaptability into the loan origination process. The all-in-one platform integrates directly with all core banking systems and creates real-time synchronicity between loan and deposit origination to unlock cross-sell opportunities, deepen member relationships, and build member loyalty. New members applying for a loan can accept a loan offer, open a new deposit account, and fund it instantly at the point of sale, and vice versa. Credit unions can seamlessly verify membership eligibility and automatically create memberships and primary share accounts within a single, streamlined workflow.

“Modernizing lending is a critical and urgent area of focus in the credit union industry. Our clients and the market have expressed ongoing frustration with legacy lending technology that is prohibiting innovation, limiting growth, and restricting the impact credit unions can make in their communities. Lending solutions that are built on top of legacy technology provide a temporary fix to a deep-rooted problem and do not offer a comprehensive, future-ready approach to lending,” said Nathaniel Harley, co-founder and CEO of MANTL. “We are building MANTL Loan Origination to address these technology gaps and apply the same level of efficiency and growth we have achieved with deposits to the other side of the balance sheet. Creating a unified loan and deposit origination solution will enable credit unions to remain agile amid shifting market conditions while expanding their member base, optimizing efficiency, and improving member experience.”

MANTL credit union development partners play a critical role in the evolution of modern lending technology and are expected to be live with MANTL Loan Origination later this year.

“Embers is excited to partner with MANTL to reimagine how we build lending relationships,” said David Black, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Embers Credit Union. “We are strongly focused on community relationships and empowering our teams to provide support and guidance to our members, and MANTL allows us to craft workflows that seamlessly transition between self-directed digital member experiences and consultative in-person appointments. We can get out of the way without leaving the room, ensuring that our Embers team members can provide value-added service at every step of the process. MANTL’s collaborative and innovative approach uses technology to increase service levels and save time and resources, and its development team is incredibly responsive.”

“At Minnco, we are always looking for ways to enhance our members' financial journey,” said Doug Hallstrom, President and CEO of Minnco Credit Union. “By partnering with MANTL, we’re taking a step forward in modernizing the lending process, providing faster approvals, and offering a more employee-friendly experience. This opportunity to partner with MANTL reflects Minnco's ongoing commitment to providing efficient, member-centric solutions."

MANTL has a proven track record of working with development partners to successfully expand platform capabilities tailored to the specific needs of credit unions. MANTL Consumer Deposit Origination was built from the ground up alongside Alliant Credit Union in 2022, and the firm partnered with ten credit unions to develop MANTL Business Deposit Origination throughout 2024. Eligibility to join the MANTL Loan Origination development partner program is open through March 31, 2025.

