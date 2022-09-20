Four Companies Offering Security Solutions for Medical Devices Named IDC Innovators

NEEDHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#IDCInnovators–International Data Corporation (IDC) today published an IDC Innovators report profiling four technology vendors that provide security solutions for medical devices in healthcare environments. The four companies are: Asimily, Cylera, Cynerio, and Ordr.

Healthcare organizations have become high-value targets for cyberattacks. As more medical devices are connected, the attack surface that bad actors can exploit has increased dramatically and a single breach can lead to a multitude of undesirable outcomes. Meanwhile, traditional information technology (IT) cybersecurity solutions are not designed to protect the wide range of medical devices used in supporting healthcare.

“Ransomware is an ever-present threat and can be particularly devastating in the healthcare sector, where even a few minutes of downtime can have deadly consequences. Protecting connected medical devices, many of which were not designed with security in mind, is now a top priority for IT and biomedical engineering departments. Medical IoMT security products provide much needed ‘context’ about devices and how they are being used so that smart decisions can be made to reduce their cybersecurity risks,” said Ed Lee, research director, Internet of Things and Intelligent Edge: Security at IDC.

Healthcare Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) security solutions are industry-specific tools that assist healthcare IT and biomedical engineering departments, as well as CIOs and CISOs, to manage connected medical devices and reduce cybersecurity risks. IoMT security solutions are designed to provide device visibility, identification, risk assessment, mitigation, remediation, policy management, and utilization metrics for managing connected medical devices.

The report, IDC Innovators: Healthcare IoT Security Products, 2022 (Doc #US48580322), profiles four vendors offering innovative security solutions for managing IoMT devices. The four companies are:

Asimily discovers and identifies every device in any provider-specific environment and uses vulnerability management, anomaly and threat detection, and forensic analysis to deliver prioritized mitigation remediation recommendations in the context of the users’ environment.

Cylera offers asset identification and management, network analysis and segmentation, risk and vulnerability assessment, threat detection and response, and operational intelligence for IoMT devices as well as a wide range of enterprise IoT and operational technology devices.

Cynerio combines a proactive, preemptive approach that finds all the risks and vulnerabilities in a device fleet with a reactive solution that monitors a device’s activity and behavior to identify attacks and quarantine connected devices exhibiting malicious or suspicious activity.

Ordr has an AI-based solution that uses machine learning to continuously inspect, classify, and map device communications and baseline the behavior of every device while monitoring for vulnerabilities and active threats and generating policies to protect connected devices.

