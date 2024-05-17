Home Business Wire Fountain Residential Partners Has New Retail Opening 2024 at Dockside in Clemson
Fountain Residential Partners Has New Retail Opening 2024 at Dockside in Clemson

CLEMSON, S.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fountain Residential Partners would like to announce a partnership between Dockside Clemson and Tap-In: Putts & Brews. Tap-In: Putts & Brews, a new entertainment venue featuring golf & multi-sport simulator bays with self-pour drink taps, will be coming to Dockside at Clemson in 2024.




With over 4,000 square feet at Dockside, Tap-In: Putts & Brews will feature 4 interactive golf and sport simulator bays with leading technology by Full Swing. Simulator bays will include over 130 golf courses and exclusive PGA tour courses, reactive and immediate swing analysis, and multi-sport modes that include football, baseball, soccer, hockey, and carnival-style games. In addition, Tap-In: Putts & Brews will also feature self-pour beer and wine taps by PourMyBeer, an indoor putting green, bar snacks, and social spaces for games and weekly events for the community.

“We are thrilled to announce the coming of Tap-In: Putts & Brews to Dockside at Clemson! To be able to offer this new entertainment experience to Clemson and the surrounding communities has been a dream in the making for several years. It has been my vision that Tap-In: Putts & Brews would not only be a golf and entertainment venue, but also a place where social connections and memories can be made. Whether its gathering with friends for fun on a simulator, enjoying a night out as a family, competing in our weekly game nights, leveling up your golf game, celebrating birthdays, or anything in between, I can’t wait to see how Tap-In can become the new favorite local destination!” – Alec Hrynda, CEO & Founder of Tap-In: Putts & Brews.

ABOUT TAP IN: PUTTS & BREWS

Tap-In: Putts & Brews is a new entertainment venue that was created in Upstate, South Carolina by Clemson graduate, Alec C. Hrynda and company. Tap-In: Putts and Brews seeks to enhance the surrounding communities by providing a new entertainment option for every person and age, giving guests the ultimate golf and indoor sports entertainment venue that combines the best comprehensive simulator technology with the growing popularity of self-pour beer and tap technology. In addition to entertainment and drink technology, Tap-In: Putts and Brews provides weekly social events for all ages, private event space opportunities, party hosting options, and social gathering spaces and activities for groups to enjoy.

ABOUT DOCKSIDE CLEMSON:

Dockside Clemson offers studio, one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom fully furnished apartment units with bed-to-bath parity, alongside 22,164 square feet of ground floor retail. Communal amenities include a fitness center, swimming pool, tech study spaces and dock access on Lake Hartwell. Dockside Clemson was developed by Fountain Residential Partners, LLC, a privately held Dallas-based multifamily real estate development, acquisition, and asset management company. Fountain Residential is managed by seasoned real estate professionals that have a combined experience of over 60 years in the industry having completed over $1.5B in student housing projects.

For more information please contact Alec Hrynda  alec.hrynda@tapinputtsandbrews.com

